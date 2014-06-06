Sweden Is Trialling A Six Hour Workday

Reducing work hours to improve productivity and employee’s lifestyles. Image: Christof Koepsel/Getty Images.

The Swedes are at it again with their new age workplace ideas. This time it’s about shortening the work day to boost worker productivity.

Government workers in Sweden’s southern city of Gothenburg will trial a six hour workday with full pay to see if absenteeism falls and productivity jumps.

Public servants involved in the test will receive the same amount of pay and the results will be compared to workers sticking to the ordinary 40 hour work week schedule.

Swedish news site The Local reports the government hopes the change will create more jobs, save money in the long run and cut out inefficient work practices which it links to longer shifts.

The local car manufacturing plant has also trialled the concept and is pleased with the results so far.

But a council in the country’s Kiruna district had 250 workers on a 6 hour workday for 16 years until it scrapped the policy in 2005 saying it was hard to see any clear benefits.

There’s more here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.