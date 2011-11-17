OOPS: Sweden Deports Man To Iraq Instead of Iran

Photo: ktpupp via Flickr

Swedish police accidentally and inexplicably deported a man to Iraq instead of Iran, reports The Local.This small slip up could have dire consequences as the deported now faces 15 years in an Iraqi jail after falsely claiming to be a citizen. The publication reports that the unfortunate gentleman has so far spent two months in a low-lit jail cell without electricity.



The 53-year-old deportee was born in Iraq but evicted from the country in the 1980s. He fled to Iran but later ended up in Sweden in 2002, where he was denied residency.

It is unknown why or how the mistake was made. The responsible police have admitted their error and have said they will change their procedure.

In case you are wondering, the Swedish words for the countries are “Iran” and “Irak”.

