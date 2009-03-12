Sweden Hopes To Get 50% Of Its Energy From Renewables By 2020

Sweden unveiled what it calls the most ambitious plan to go green in the whole world . The nation hopes to get 50% of its energy from renewable sources by 2020. After that it hopes to eliminate gas powered cars and get carbon neutral by 2050.



AFP: The centre-right coalition said it would among other things hike taxes on cars related to carbon dioxide emissions, reduce taxes on clean-fuel cars and increase investments in carbon offset projects in developing countries.

The government will double its annual contribution to energy efficiency measures to 300 million kronor (27 million euros, 34 million dollars) between 2010 and 2014.

The targets presented Wednesday were bolder than those set last year when the European Commission presented individual targets for reducing CO2 emissions for each of the 27 members, handing Sweden one of the heaviest burdens in its aim to cut the EU’s overall emissions by 20 per cent from 1990 levels by 2020.

