European Tabloids Are Trolling Each Other Over Euro 2012 Games

England and Sweden play today in a crucial Group D matchup at Euro 2012, and both teams need a win to have a good chance to make it out of the group stages.



The folks at Aftonbladet, a Swedish tabloid paper based in Stockholm, are pretty confident England will lose today. In fact, they went as far as printing what the front pages of popular English tabloids might look like tomorrow, in the event of an England loss.

The Mirror fired back with a mock front page of its own, but Aftonbladet struck again this morning with some pretty genius headlines. Advantage, Sweden.

Photo: mirror.co.uk

Here’s the Mirror retaliation, with a predictable jab at Ikea, and a play on the name of Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Photo: mirror.co.uk

Not to be outdone, Aftonbladet went after some other papers today.

Photo: sportsmole.co,uk

Photo: sportsmole.co,uk

Photo: sportsmole.co,uk

