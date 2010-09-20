Swedish Election Confirms Upsurge In Anti-Immigrant Fears

Photo: EuropeanVoice.com

The far-right Sweden Democrats earned seats in parliament for the first time.The group, which campaigned on an anti-immigrant platform and used the slogan “Keep Sweden Swedish,” got 5.7% of the vote in Sunday’s election, according to European Voice.



Look where else anti-immigrant groups are surging:

In Italy, the anti-immigrant Northern League joined forces with Prime Minister Berlusconi last March.

In France, President Sarkozy has kicked off a major campaign to send Roma back to Romania.

In Germany, racist comments by Geert Wilders and Thilo Sarrazin received strong public support.

Why? It’s hard to be a socialist republic in a global downturn, with a dim outlook for the future.

Check out why Europe is doomed to crisis after crisis after crisis >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.