Sweden and Denmark started a Twitter war over which country was better

Sweden and Denmark are both Scandinavian countries and while they used to be age-old rivals, today they typically get along.

But Thursday evening, the two got in a friendly argument on Twitter about which country was better in a sibling-rivalry sort of way.

It all started with a tweet from the @swedense handle that is managed by the the Communications Unit and a moose, according to the bio. The account tweeted out to its 51,000 followers about a general disdain Swedes have for wall-to-wall carpeting.

Next time you meet a Swede, suggest they install wall-to-wall carpeting at home and see what happens. pic.twitter.com/RjzM1blfrA

— Sweden.se (@swedense) July 7, 2016

To which Denmark’s account, @denmarkdotdk, which has 17,000 followers and is run by the Danish Foreign Ministry, responded, “Just one of many things Danes and Swedes have in common.”

But the conversation took a turn when Sweden responded and taunted Denmark about the size of its lakes.

. @denmarkdotdk Another thing we don’t have in common is that our lakes are the size of your country.

— Sweden.se (@swedense) July 7, 2016

The jokes continued from there, and nothing was off limits. Denmark even brought the Swedish kid named “Lego” into the fight.

Denmark’s account went on to joke about Sweden’s lack of beaches, the moose that fled Sweden to Denmark, and the fact the sperm from Denmark is among the most popular in the world.

Sweden had plenty of jokes in store as well. The Twitter account responded to the comment about its beaches with a statistic about its many islands, admitted to stealing Denmark’s flag, adding that it chose better colours, and made fun of the Danish language.

Whoever was behind Sweden’s Twitter account also made it clear that they love GIFs.



Many a meme and reference to American pop-culture made its way into the friendly rivalry as well.

Hey @denmarkdotdk do you smell fresh air? 53.1% of Sweden is covered in forests. pic.twitter.com/liY0aPy0WR

— Sweden.se (@swedense) July 7, 2016

.@swedense well of course, we’re almost completely surrounded by the sea ..which is why the little mermaid is Danish pic.twitter.com/3iIKbdbw2e

— Denmark.dk (@denmarkdotdk) July 7, 2016

By Friday morning the feuding had come to an end, with Denmark writing in a tweet that the whole thing “was great fun,” and Sweden retweeting articles about the Twitter spar.

Here’s a Storify of the tweets from the Local Se:





