Swatch has trademarked the legendary line that Steve Jobs made famous

It was Steve Jobs’ signature move. Apple’s former CEO would wait until the very end of an Apple media event, only to say “one more thing” and reveal a surprise new product or feature.

While the use of the line didn’t start with Jobs — he was quoting US actor Peter Falk in the role of the legendary Commissioner Columbo — people tend to associate the phrase with him. But according to Patently Apple, Swiss watchmaker Swatch has gone out of its way to trademark it.

The trademark showed up in Germany earlier today, but was registered in May. German-language publications picked up on Swatch’s plans to trademark the saying back in January, but it looks as though the trademark was originally filed in November 2014.

That means that Swatch planned to trademark the legendary saying after Apple announced it was launching the Watch, but before many people bought it. At that point, and when Swatch announced plans to launch its own smartwatch in February, the company had no idea how well the Apple Watch might do. It’s not clear what Swatch plans to do with the saying.

Apple used the line for the first time since Jobs’ death when Tim Cook announced the Apple Watch in October, referring to it as “the next chapter in Apple’s story.”

