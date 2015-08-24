The CEO of Swiss watchmaker Swatch just dismissed the Apple Watch as a 'toy'

Swatch boss Nick Hayek doesn’t think much of the Apple Watch. The CEO has dismissed Apple’s smartwatch as an “interesting toy,” one that is far from a “revolution.”

Hayek spoke to Swiss newspaper Tages-Anzeiger just days after the company trademarked Steve Jobs’ signature phrase “one more thing.” It’s not clear what Swatch plans to do with the phrase. Jobs often used it at the end of an Apple presentation to reveal a new product or feature. The trademark showed up in Germany last week, but was registered in May.

Hayek went on to say that the Swiss watchmaker had made the strategic decision not to go head to head with Apple by creating a phone or computer for the wrist. One of the main reasons behind this decision is because the Apple Watch has to be charged once a day.

Instead, Swatch plans to release multiple, simple devices like the Touch Zero, which will be followed by the Touch Zero Two next August. Hayek pointed out that the battery on the Touch Zero One, which counts steps and calories, lasts for nine months. The company also plans to bring out an NFC-enabled watch “as an alternative to a credit card” later this year.

Hayek sees the development of smarter watches as an “opportunity for the Swiss watch industry.”

“The clock, as we know it today will continue to exist, and we are able to win additional customers interested in technological watches,” he told Tages-Anzeiger.

But the Swiss watch industry has run into some trouble recently. Swiss watchmakers had a terrible month last month, with overall exports 9.3% lower than a year earlier. Chinese market segment dropping by more than 39%. Sales to the United Arab Emirates also tanked 29.8%. France gave them some respite, however, with watch sales to France jumping more than 50% in July.

