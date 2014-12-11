SWAT Teams And Police Are Swarming The MGM Grand In Vegas

Something serious is happening at the MGM Grand hotel and casino in Las Vegas.
SWAT officers and police are responding to a “dynamic situation” at the property, according to KTNV Action News in Vegas.
It’s not yet clear exactly what’s happening, but a reporter for News 3 in Vegas says a man is held up in a room.
A person who works at the front desk of the MGM told Business Insider: “There are some police here … but they said they got it under control.”
This photo from the scene shows the large police presence at the MGM:
SWAT team and Vegas Metro PD on scene at MGM Grand: http://t.co/09Qh4mSx6w @LauraWalkerKC @jteeDC @EloisUnglesbee2 pic.twitter.com/PFFTQDsrKx
— Las Vegas (@SunTimesLAS) December 10, 2014
This is a developing story. We will update as we know more.
