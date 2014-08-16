This $US500 Machine Could Change How You Do Laundry

Proctor & Gamble is out with a new $US500 laundry machine that does not use water or detergent. In fact, the machine doesn’t wash clothes at all.

Instead, it “freshens” them by removing odours and wrinkles. The process, which takes as little as 10 minutes, is meant to give consumers a couple of extra wears between washes or dry cleaning.

The machine is housed in a slim, steel casing that stands more than 4 feet high. It is targeting higher-income consumers with wardrobe items that are hard to care for, like bejeweled blouses and designer denim, The Wall Street Journal reports.

To start a cycle, users hang clothing items on a rack inside the machine and insert a pod that contains the solution that neutralizes odor. The pods come in packs of 12 that cost $US6.99.

Users then select either a 10-minute cycle or a 15-minute cycle, depending on how heavy the item is.

At the start of the cycle, the machine sprays the item with solution that neutralizes odor and restores fit that is lost after wearing. Then heat is circulated to remove wrinkles.

The process is safe for most fabrics and embellishments, including denim, wool, polyester, lycra, cotton, cashmere, sequins, beading, and lace, but it is not recommended for silk, leather, velvet, suede, or fur.

The Swash is for sale at Bloomingdale’s and will be available at other retailers next month.

