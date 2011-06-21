Bling And Bikes: Swarovski-Studded Motorcycle Helmets And Bags

Photo: Andrea Cardone

I still can’t figure out why people don’t don their helmets without being told.I mean, imagine all that sex appeal when Mr. Right walks up to you slowly getting the helmet off of his head.



And you know that you’ve got the right guy if he wears a super stylish helmet too!

Andrea Cardone is all out with a new range of motorcycle helmets. The Italian brand has come out with leather helmets embellished with Swarovski crystal highlights.

And what’s more it that you can go places as a couple, thanks to matching handbags that are set in leather and Swarowski as well. The collection is available in white leather, black, and red helmets and matching shoulder straps. Click here for details.

This post originally appeared at Luxurylaunches.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.