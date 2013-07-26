A Swarm Of Bees Delayed A Flight For Nearly 3 Hours

A swarm of bees delayed the departure of a US Airways Express flight in North Carolina by nearly three hours on Wednesday.



The 79 passengers had boarded Flight 2690 to Indianapolis, according to the AP, but a worker could not approach the tug that moves the plane away from the gate because it was surrounded by bees.

Beekeeper Jimmy Odom was called in to remove the insects, and told the Charlotte Observer that they were seeking a new home.

Passengers were kept on board the plane for the delay, but once airborne everything went smoothly.

Here’s video from Today:



