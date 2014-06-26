This Startup Wants To Fix Everything That's Terrible About Finding A New Place To Live

Apartment hunting is stressful, for a number of different reasons.

Even when you find a place you like, how do you know what it’s actually like to live there? What if the landlord is nice at first, but then becomes a total jerk? What about building maintenance? Will your landlord attend to your needs in a timely manner?

That’s where Swapt comes in.

Swapt just launched out of beta today to offer apartment hunters an easy way to access building reviews. It also announced a $US700,000 seed round from an undisclosed group of angel investors.

During its two-month beta period, Swapt compiled thousands of reviews for apartments in cities like San Francisco, Washington D.C., and New York City. Swapt’s strongest market is in New York, where it has compiled over 2,000 residential reviews.

With Swapt, you sign up with Facebook or Google to prove that you’re a real person. You can then search for your past or current apartments to review them. Then, anyone looking for an apartment can use those reviews to help them decide which property best suits them.

Check it out below.

