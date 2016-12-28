Swansea City fires American Bob Bradley after just 11 games

In October, Swansea City hired Bob Bradley, making him the first American to manage in the English Premier League. Less than three months later he has been fired.

On Tuesday, the club confirmed that they have sacked Bradley after losing 4-1 to West Ham United on Boxing Day.

Bradley managed the club for just 11 games. Swansea won just two of those 11 matches, losing seven.

Bradley was originally hired after just seven games this season when Francesco Guidolin was fired.

In recent days, the owners of Swansea City, Americans Steve Kaplan and Jason Levien, had come under fire for hiring the American coach.

Former Celtic player and now pundit John Hartson was especially blunt in his criticism.

“Bob Bradley would not be anywhere near Swansea City if it wasn’t owned by Americans now,” Hartson recently said. “No disrespect to Bob Bradley but what does he really know about Swansea City and the Premier League? He’d probably never watched Swansea City live before.”

Bradley coached the United States Men’s National Team during the 2010 World Cup. The U.S. team won their group, but lost 2-1 to Ghana in the round of 16.

Swansea City is 19th in the 20-team Premier League, ahead of only Hull City on point differential.

