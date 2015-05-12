Premier League goal-line technology saves ref who had no idea a shot just went in

Arsenal swanseaNBCSN

Swansea beat Arsenal 1-0 on Monday in a game that would have ended 0-0 without goal-line technology.

In the 85th minute, Obafemi Gomis skipped in a header that looked like it was saved by Arsenal goalie David Ospina. On TV, the commentators even thought it hit the post:

Swansea arsenal goalPlay GIFNBCSN

After calling a goal kick, the referee was informed via an alert on his watch (the standard procedure in goal-line technology) that the ball had actually gone in.

Check out his reaction. He had no idea:

Swansea arsenal goalPlay GIFNBCSN

It was clearly a goal on replay:

Swansea arsenal goalPlay GIFNBCSN

Well across the line:

Swansea arsenal goalNBCSN

Here’s the animation:

Swansea arsenal goalNBCSN

The world’s biggest leagues were slow to adopt goal line technology. The Premier League didn’t start using it until 2013.

This is the perfect example of why it’s so necessary.

