Swans Star Buddy Franklin Totalled Four Cars In A Crash Last Night

Source: Twitter

Swans star Buddy Franklin’s move to Sydney has certainly not gone as quietly as he might have hoped, with his on-field form having abandoned him in the first month of the AFL season.

But it is an off-field incident overnight in which Franklin, driving his girlfriend’s Jeep Grand Cherokee, was involved in accident with three parked cars that has hit the headlines this morning.

Police and the Swan have confirmed he was involved and the ABC says both also confirmed that alcohol was not a factor.

News first broke on Twitter with Craig McDonald tweeting “Buddy Franklin has just totalled three parked cars on New South Head Road outside my place.”

The pictures McDonald tweeted certainly suggest the word “totalled” wasn’t an exaggeration.

Thankfully Buddy was unhurt and will be ready to get back to football straight away.

