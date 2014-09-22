Swans Fans Can Watch Their Final Sydney Training Session For Free On Tuesday

Lance Franklin at Swans training. Photo: Getty

As the Sydney Swans prepare to take on Hawthorn in a rematch of the 2012 grand final, fans who missed out on tickets for Saturday’s game get one final chance to see the boys in action on Tuesday, September 23, with a free open training session at the Sydney Cricket Ground at 2pm.

More than 2000 people are expected to head out there to see Buddy, Goodsey, Jetta, Jack and the rest of the team go through their paces. Gate A in Driver Ave will be open from 1.30pm for anyone who wants to get along.

Entry is free.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.