This startup will fund your wedding, but if you divorce you have to pay them back

Do you think your love is forever? Well this startup is willing to put up the funds for your wedding if you think it is.

SwanLuv is currently accepting applications from soon-to-be-wed couples who think they have found everlasting love, Geekwire reports. After you’ve filled out the form, the company will make its own assessment of your bound and give out a loans of up to $10,000 to fund your dream nuptials.

The catch? If you get a divorce, you have to pay the loan back — with interest. The couples that do stay together will never have to pay a cent. But in a depressing twist, it’s the couples that part that end up funding the blissful couple’s wedding day. (This sounds like it has potential for a reality show spin-off.)

The Seattle-based company mines online data and uses algorithm software to “quickly assess applicant risk to determine funding offers,” then sets the interest rate based on how strong your relationship is.

While SwanLuv will obviously profit off the doomed marriages, it seems that SwanLuv is rooting for you. Its website says it will provide free marriage counseling to participants.

With only 65 days to go until its official launch, Avy hopes the first payments will start going out in February.

Still think your relationship with your future bae is strong enough to stand up to the challenge? Now you can actually bet on it.

