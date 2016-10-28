What happens when you swallow something down the 'wrong pipe'

You’ve probably experienced it before — the unpleasant choking sensation that occurs when you swallow something down the “wrong pipe.” Why does this happen, and is there really a “wrong pipe” at all?

There is indeed, and there’s a scientific term for it: aspiration. When you swallow something down the “wrong pipe,” your body goes into alarm-mode to clear it out as soon as possible.

