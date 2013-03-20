How To Build Schwag Bags That Will Make Your Clients Feel Famous

Oh, it’s trade show season, awards season, fashion week.



If you’re not running around one, you’re likely at another (or in some cases, all of the above).

South By Southwest, NYFW, Oscars, Emmys, and then of course all the niche and trade things that bounce around this time of year.

If you’ve got a company in any of the above markets, chances are you’re preparing, planning, attending, etc.

And, of course, making sure that presence of yours will be known. After all, that’s why we brave these events and the germy, exhausting, and exasperating experience it can be for you, your company and your team.

But before you pick up the phone to order those promotional coffee mugs or Bic pens with your company logo printed across the front, or send your intern out to grab a bag of Snickers and Almond Joy from the market, think again.

Today’s “schwag” is taking a cue from the fashion industry and giving not only things that people want and can use, but that brand your company in a chic way too.

“If you’re spending the money, make it be something people need and want to use, not collect in the bottom of their conference bag and then get handed to their kids or thrown away in a hotel room,” said my good friend and fellow female founder Nicole Jordan, who’s company Radix Collective works with some of the hottest businesses in tech.

I went to Nicole for her thoughts because she’s been known to host some of the most creative and innovative events, including cool schwag. “Simple Starbucks cards in $5 and $10 denominations in tiny black, unmarked envelopes can be a way to say thanks for your time. It’s all about the presentation.”

Fortunately, with a little crafty thought and planning, presentation can be done budget friendly and stylishly. Your first step is to think about the event and attendees. Is it a business audience? Corporate? Lifestyle? What is the average age and demographic of those who will be on hand? Next, who is your company? What’s your brand? How about your company colours? What is the impression or message you want to leave?

From here, gifting gets easy.

Dozens of luxury beauty product companies sell teeny tiny samples of soaps and other unisex items. Contact the company directly and tuck a few into a nice quality mini paper bag in one of your company’s colours with your logo printed on it, or a stylish sticker to fix it closed. Given that your guests are likely on the road at the event, these mini items are more likely to get used (and appreciated!) than the traditional corporate coffee mug.

“Survival kits” rarely fail, particularly at trade shows that require endless walking and on the go. Chocolate covered espresso beans are often very well received, mixed in with a bottle of water and fancy gum or candy.

Go a little higher end on the products and include recognised brands versus commodity options if you can. You’ll create a greater sense of presence with the extra step. Simple white boxes available in bulk with tissue paper in your company colours and your logo sticker sealing it shut are inexpensive and can do the trick.

Nice quality journals are always useful to business people and can be bought in bulk. Rather than emblazing your company logo on the front, put a sticker on the inner cover – they’ll get the message, and because it’s something used and appreciated, you’ll leave a better (and more stylish) impact. If you must do a writing instrument, buy in your company colour and put a clever statement or just give away without it.

Hand sanitizer or sprays can be cute and clever; as we all know the many things we all touch and run into at major events. Buy in bulk from a more recognised brand like Burt’s Bees or Body Shop and hand to guests with a thank you and your card. If you must insert your logo, fix a little sticker with it on it on the back.

When in doubt, food never fails. Plenty of bakeries of all kinds will do custom orders. Conversation heart cookies with your branding statement or name, cupcakes with your logo, and candy bars at your trade show booth or table top in a few variations with plastic bags either branded with your company name or closed with a logo sticker are cool, chic, affordable and easy.

Plenty of artisan and startup food companies are unique and interesting – funky sodas in unexpected flavours tied to your company brand can make a huge statement and be more than well received. Hand-painted chocolates are trending in the food industry. Have an artisan chocolatier do them in your brand’s colours, or even your logo and you’ll make an impact.

Patricia Handschiegel is the founder of Condiment, a digital magazine and marketplace about living a stylish life through little details.

