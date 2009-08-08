MySpace SVP Quits The Company

MySpace SVP of insights and planning Heidi Browning has quit the company, a source tells us. She’ll be “taking a break” before starting another gig.



At MySpace, Heidi worked closely MySpace ad sales boss Jeff Berman. Her responsibilities included working “hand-in-hand” with agencies and brands advertising on the social network.

During a 2008 IAB conference, Heidi told a panel “you can do a focus group every day for every demographic across the country and not get a fraction of the insights that we get each day from our users.”

“People love her,” says our source.

Lots of MySpace execs are leaving that company these days as its new management asserts control and puts its own vision in place. Other departures include:

SVP of product management Tom Andrus.

MySpace international head head Travis Katz.

MySpace Music SVP of strategy and global marketing Jamie Kantrowitz.

President of Fox Digital Media Dan Fawcet

