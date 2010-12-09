It’s finally here!



After months of research, evaluation, and debate, we’re pleased to present the definitive list of the 100 people who did the coolest things in Silicon Valley this year: The SILICON VALLEY 100.

Congratulations to everyone who made the list. Apologies to anyone who deserved to but didn’t (We’re not omniscient.) And a resounding “tally-ho!” to the dozens of folks who secretly think they should have made it but really didn’t deserve to. (Get out there and do something cooler next year).

Here’s to an even more exciting 2011!

Click here to scroll through this year’s Silicon Valley 100 →

Photo: Business Insider



Complete Coverage

In A-Z Order

The Complete List 1-100

See the list as an exclusive Adobe Portfolio

Acknowledgments



Thanks to our many readers who took the time to send us nominations. The Silicon Valley 100 was assembled by Nick Saint, Cooper Smith, Henry Blodget, Nicholas Carlson, Dan Frommer, Jay Yarow, Matt Rosoff, William Wei, and Jason Merriman.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.