The Silicon Valley Investors Who Actually Support Women In Tech -- And Those Who Don't

There is a gender gap in tech. But which investors are doing their part to help change the ratio and fund more female founders?

Business Insider researched active portfolios for 26 early-to-mid-stage venture capital funds in Silicon Valley that have made at least a dozen investments. We then found the number of startups in the portfolios that had at least one female founder and calculated the per cent of the total portfolio that included female-founded companies, based on publicly available information, such as Crunchbase and the firms’ websites. We then reached out to the firms to confirm numbers. Angel investors, incubators, and accelerators were not included.

Here are the results. For more details on the percentage break downs, and to see which female founders are represented, read on >>

Business Insider This chart shows how many female-founded startups are in active portfolios of top VCs in Silicon Valley. The most ‘female-friendly’ firm, Felicis, has a portfolio comprised 19% of women. Founder’s Fund has the least women in its active portfolio at just 4%.

Female-founded startups in Founder's Fund's active portfolio: 4% Firm partners: Peter Thiel, Ken Howery, Luke Nosek, Brian Singerman, Lauren Gross, Geoff Lewis, Scott Nolan Total active startups in portfolio: ~ 100 Total investments in active, female-founded startups: 4 Female founders in portfolio: Kegan Schouwenburg (Sols),

Ramona Pierson (Declara),

Elli Kaplan (Neurotrack),

Leah Busque (TaskRabbit) Per cent of female-founded startups in active portfolio: 4% Female-founded startups in Redpoint Ventures' active portfolio: 6.4% Firm partners: Allen Beasley, Jeff Brody, Satish Dharmaraj, Tom Dyal, Tim Haley, Brad Jones, Pueo Keffer, Chris Moore, Lars Pedersen, Scott Raney, Ryan Sarver, Tomasz Tunguz, John Walecka, Geoff Yang, David Yuan Total active startups in portfolio: 78 Total investments in active, female-founded startups: 5 Female founders in portfolio: Adora Cheung (Homejoy),

Linda Avey (Curious.com),

Caterina Fake (Findery),

Holly Liu (Kabam),

Lisa Riolo (Impact Radius) Per cent of female-founded startups in active portfolio: 6.4% Female-founded startups in New Enterprise Associates' active portfolio: 7.16% Menlo Park team: Forest Baskett, Krishna 'Kittu' Kolluri, Scott Sandell, Peter Sonsini, Ravi Viswanathan, Rohini Chakravarthy, Carmen Chang, Patrick Chung, Robert Garland, Paul Hsiao, Mohamad Makhzoumi, Jake Nunn, Jon Sakoda, Paul Walker, Chetan Puttagunta, Frank Torti, Rick Yang, Josh Makower, Brooke Seawell, Aaron Jacobson, Christine Guo, Sheel Tyle Total active startups in portfolio: 265 Total investments in active, female-founded startups: 19 Female founders in portfolio: Anne Wojcicki and Linda Avey (23andMe),

Alison Di Spaltro (42Floors),

Dr. Marcie Black (Bandgap Engineering),

Michelle Zatlyn (CloudFlare),

Daphne Koller (Coursera),

Jessica Greenwalt (CrowdMed),

Vicki Cheung (Duolingo),

Crystal Hutter (Edmodo),

Alexis Maybank and Alexandra Wilkis Wilson (Gilt Groupe),

Trae Vassallo (Good Technology),

Clara Shih (Hearsay Social),

Adi Tatarko (Houzz),

Alexis Ringwald (Learnup),

Lauren Santo Domingo (Moda Operandi),

Elizabeth Stoner (Rhythm Pharmaceuticals),

Halle Tecco (Rock Health),

Heidi Zak (Thirdlove), H

imani Amoli (Wedding Party),

Leah Jones (Zumper) Per cent of female-founded startups in active portfolio: 7.16% Female-founded startups in Battery Ventures' active portfolio: 7.41% Firm partners: Chelsea Stoner, Cornel J. Faucher, Dave Tabors, Itzik Parnafes, Jesse Feldman, Michael Brown, Neeraj Agrawal, Roger Lee, Scott Tobin Total active startups in portfolio: 108 Total investments in active, female-founded startups: 8 Female founders in portfolio: Veronica Ellis (Catchpoint),

Alison Johnston Rue (InstaEDU),

Mona Bijoor (Joor),

Serena Dugan (Serena & Lily),

Miri Ratner (Vayyar Imaging),

Ilana Stern (Weddington Way), Ann Johnson (Interana), one female founder of a stealth company Per cent of female-founded startups in active portfolio: 7.41% Female-founded startups in Meritech Capital Partners' active portfolio: 7.41% Firm partners: Joel Backman, George Bischof, Mike Gordon, Paul Madera, Craig Sherman, Rob Ward Total active startups in portfolio: 27 Total investments in active, female-founded startups: 2 Female founders in portfolio: Trae Vassallo (Good Technology),

Lynda Weinman (Lynda.com) Per cent of female-founded startups in active portfolio: 7.41% Female-founded startups in Oak Investment Partners' active portfolio: 7.89% Managing partners: Bendel Carano, Ed Glassmeyer, Fred Harman, Ann Lamont Total active startups in portfolio: 76 Total investments in active, female-founded startups: 6 Female founders in portfolio: Christina Lampe-Onnerud (Boston Power),

Brit Morin (Brit + Co),

Trae Vassallo (Good Technology),

MaryAnn Bekkedahl (Keep Holdings),

Kirsten Saenz Tobey and Kristin Groos Richmond (Revolution Foods),

Abigail Geisinger (xG Health Solutions) Per cent of female-founded startups in active portfolio: 7.89% Female-founded startups in Bessemer Venture Partners' active portfolio: 8.27% Silicon Valley team: Byron Deeter, Chini Krishnan, David Cowan, Ed Colloton, Ethan Kurzweil, Jeff Epstein, Kristina Shen, Nate Fick, Peter Lee, Rob Chandra, Sunil Nagaraj, Tiffany Spencer, Trevor Oelschig, Umesh Padval Total active startups in portfolio: 133 Total investments in active, female-founded startups: 11 Female founders in portfolio: Angela Beesley Starling (Wikia),

Alison Di Spaltro (42Floors),

Kim Phan (Health Essentials),

Vrinda Walavalkar (Anunta),

Miri Ratner (Vayyar Imaging),

Pooja Sankar (Piazza),

Julia Huang (Chinaedu.com),

Mara Aspinall (On-Q-ity),

Michelle Dipp (OvaScience),

Ching-Yu Hu (Skybox),

Trae Vassallo (Good Technology) Per cent of female-founded startups in active portfolio: 8.27% Female-founded startups in Lowercase Capital's active portfolio: 8.77% Firm partners: Chris Sacca, Matt Mazzeo Total active startups in portfolio: 57 Total investments in active, female-founded startups: 5 Female founders in portfolio: Shivani Siroya (InVenture),

Kelly Eidson (Moveline),

Sharon Biggar (Path Intelligence),

Kara Oehler (Pop),

Melody McCloskey (StyleSeat) Per cent of female-founded startups in active portfolio: 8.77% Female-founded startups in Andreessen-Horowitz's active portfolio: 9.29% Firm partners: Scott Kupor, Ashvin Bachireddy, Austin Guzman, Bart Dessaint, Ben Horowitz, Benedict Evans, Chris Dixon, Connie Chan, Frank Chen, Shana Fisher, Gil Shafir, Jeff Jordan, John O'Farrell, Juliet Nyatta, Lars Dalgaard, Malinka Walaliyadde, Marc Andreessen, Max Skibinsky, Morgan Beller, Peter Levine, Preethi Kasireddy, Sam Gerstenzang, Scott Weiss, Sebastian Cuam, Tawny Holguin, Tom Rikert, Zal Bilimoria Total active startups in portfolio: 226 Total investments in active, female-founded startups: 21 Female founders in portfolio: Paula Long (DataGravity),

Deepa Shah (Fab),

Jane Park (Julep),

Marleen Vogelaar (Shapeways), Sharmila Shahani-Mulligan (ClearStory Data), Michel Feaster (Usermind), Pam Kingston, Silvia Doundakova, and Sonia Wong (Alex+Von), Cindy Wu (Experiment), Jen Carlile (Flux), Daniela Perdomo (goTenna), Adora Cheung (HomeJoy), Kristen Hamilton (Koru), Alexis Ringwald (LearnUp), Corie Hardee (Little Borrowed Dress), Danielle Morrill (Mattermark), Christina Mercando (Ringly), Elizabeth Iorns (Science Exchange), Olga Vidisheva (Shoptiques), Allison Beal (StyleSaint), Heidi Zak (Third Love), Meredith Perry (uBeam) Per cent of female-founded startups in active portfolio: 9.29% Female-founded startups in Norwest Venture Partners' active portfolio: 10% Firm partners: Robert Abbott, Kurt Betcher, Sonya Brown, Jeffrey M. Crowe, Casper de Clercq, Vab Goel, Joshua Goldman, Promod Haque, Dr. Ryan A. Harris, Matthew Howard, Jon Kossow, Sergio Monsalve, Dror Nahumi, George J. Still, Jr, Robert C. Arditi, Rama Sekhar, David P. Su Total active startups in portfolio: ~120 Total investments in active, female-founded startups: 12 Female founders in portfolio: Ruthy Grode (Baily44),

Alexis Maybank and Alexandra Wilkis Wilson (Gilt Groupe),

Kerry Schofield (Good.co),

Mary Lynn Moran (Intersect ENT),

Sabrina Riddle (Madison Reed),

Susan Gregg Koger (ModCloth),

Margaret Ancira (PCA Skin),

Tammy Farley (Rainmaker),

Ching-Yu Hu (Skybox Imaging),

Sangeeta Kshettry (Sulekha.com),

Sabina Chopra (Yatra), Amy Errett (Madison Reed) Per cent of female-founded startups in active portfolio: 10% Female-founded startups in Khosla Ventures' active portfolio: 10% Firm partners: Andrew Chung, Ben Ling, Benny Buller, David Weiden, Euan Thomson, Keith Rabois, Melissa Taunton, Mike Kourey, Mojgan Khalili, Pierre Lamond, Rich Boyle, Ryan Kottenstette, Samir Kaul, Sven Strohband, Tammy Tompkins, Vinod Khosla Total active startups in portfolio: ~100 Total investments in active, female-founded startups: 10 Female founders in portfolio: Olga Selifonova (Reluceo),

Danielle Fong (LightSail Energy),

Shannon Miller (EtaGen),

Ann Marie Sastry (Sakti3),

Bindu Reddy (MyLikes),

Danae Ringelmann (Indiegogo),

Anna Mongayt (Upstart),

Sharmila Shahani-Mulligan (ClearStory Data),

Ching-Yu Hu (Skybox Imaging),

Amy Sheng (Cellscope) Per cent of female-founded startups in active portfolio: 10% Female-founded startups in LightSpeed Ventures' active portfolio: 10.58% Jeremy Liew is a partner at Lightspeed Venture Partners who found hot startups like Snapchat and Whisper before everyone else. Firm partners: Andrew Moley, Arif Janmohamed, Barry Eggers, Bejul Somaia, Bipul Sinha, Chris Schaepe, David Gussarsky, Jeremy Liew, John Vrionis, Justin Caldbeck, Peter Nieh, Ravi Mhatre, Tim Danford, Yoni Cheifetz Estimated total active startups in portfolio: 104 Total investments in active, female-founded startups: 11 Female founders in portfolio: Kim Tremblay (Arctic Wolf),

Jenna Bilotta (Avocado Software),

Caroline Hu Flexer (Duck Duck Moose),

Sandra Kurtzig (Kenandy),

Suchi Mukherjee (LimeRoad),

Anu Shukla (MyBuys),

Katrina Lake (Stitch Fix),

Melody McCloskey (StyleSeat),

Leah Busque (TaskRabbit),

Jessica Alba (The Honest Company),

Mar Hershenson (Tocata) Per cent of female-founded startups in active portfolio: 10.58% Female-founded startups in Accel's active portfolio: 10.85% Jim Breyer Firm partners: Andrew Braccia, Jim Breyer, Miles Clements, Kevin Efrusy, Jake Flomenberg, Kobie Fuller, Sameer Gandhi, Christian Jensen, Ping Li, John Locke, Vas Natarajan, Brian O'Malley, Arthur Patterson, Jim Swartz, Ryan Sweeney, Eric Wolford, Rich Wong Total active startups in portfolio: 212 Total investments in active, female-founded startups: 23 Female founders in portfolio: Lalit Sridhar (Ace Creative Learning),

Arunima Singhdeo (Babyoye),

Amy Jain and Daniella Yacobovsky (BaubleBar),

Hayley Barna and Katia Beauchamp (BirchBox),

Vidya Nataraj (Bluestone),

Anjana Reddy (Collectibillia),

Junjun Chen-Bertrand (HousTrip),

Diana L. Williams and Sukhinder Singh Cassidy (Joyus),

Alexa von Tobel (LearnVest),

Lynda Weinman (Lynda.com),

Nikita Shamgunov (MemSQL),

Mei Lin Ng (mig33),

Sangeeta Khurana (Mind Edutainment),

Susan Gregg Koger (ModCloth),

Meena Ganesh (Portea),

Sarita Chand (Pristine),

Priscilla Whitaker (Shoes4You),

Lynn Jurich (Sunrun),

Kavitha Iyer Rodrigues (Theramyt),

Fran Maier (TrustE),

Celia Francis (WeeWorld),

Catherine Wines (WorldRemit),

Sukhinder Singh Cassidy (Yodlee) Per cent of female-founded startups in active portfolio: 10.85% Female-founded startups in Charles River Ventures' active portfolio: 11.32% Firm partners: Izhar Armony, Jon Auerbach, Rafael Corrales, Max Gazor, Saar Gur, Annie Kadavy, Bruce Sachs, Devdutt Yellurkar, George Zachary Total active startups in portfolio: 53 Total investments in active, female-founded startups: 6 Female founders in portfolio: Amy Chang (Accompani),

Paula Long (DataGravity),

Arlene Harris (GreatCall),

Michel Feaster (Usermind),

Jiwon Moon (Viki),

Carla Pellicano (Wyth) Per cent of female-founded startups in active portfolio: 11.32% Female-founded startups in SV Angel's active portfolio: 11.71% http://carterkev.com/ron-and-sv-angel-at-the-crunchies Firm partners: Ron Conway, David Lee, Brian Pokorny, Kevin Carter, Topher Conway, Robert Pollak Total active startups in portfolio: ~350 Total investments in active, female-founded startups: 41 Female founders in portfolio: Ooshma Garg (Gobble),

Jen Bekman (20x200),

Pooja Sankar (Piazza)

, Jessica Kim (Babbaco),

Jessica Kamel and Estafania Lacayo (Edition01),

Tracy Sun (Poshmark),

Cindy McLaughlin (Style for Hire),

Clara Shih (Hearsay Social)

, Olga Vidisheva (Shoptiques),

Elizabeth Iorns (Science Exchange),

Deepa Shah (Fab)

, Alexa Hirschfeld (Paperless Post),

Julia Hartz (Eventbrite),

Alexis Ringwald (LearnUp),

Cindy Wu (Experiment),

Adora Cheung (HomeJoy), Jamie Wong (Vayable), Sarah Lacy (Pando Daily), Paula Long (DataGravity), Suzanne Xie (Hullabalu), Cassandra Grey (Violet Grey), Sonali Sridhar (Hackrecruiter), Kathryn Petralia (Kabbage), Jaclyn Shanfeld (ShopHers), Michelle Goad (PS Dept), Ruzwana Bashir (Peek), Kyna Fong (Elation), Cheryl Swirnow (Sherpaa), Joanna Huey (Casetext), Jessica Kamel and Estefania Lacayo (Edition01), Lorna Borenstein (Grokker), Chantel Waternbury (Chloe & Isabel), Jessica Kim (BabbaCo), Shruti Shah (MoveLoot), Urska Srsen (BelaBeat), Payal Kadakia (ClassPass), Gisel Kordestani (CrowdPact), Rose Broome (HandUp), Ann Johnson (Interana), Caterina Fake (Findery), Kara Oehler (Pop), Tracy Sun (Poshmark), Jennifer Toda (Scoutzie), Tejal Shah (KidAdmit) Per cent of female-founded startups in active portfolio: 11.71% Female-founded startups in Benchmark's active portfolio: 12% Firm partners: Matt Cohler, Bruce Dunlevie, Peter Fenton, Bill Gurley, Kevin Harvey, and Mitch Lasky Total active startups in portfolio: 75 Total investments in active, female-founded startups: 9 Female founders in portfolio: Karine Nissim Hirschhorn (DogVacay),

Penina First (Swifto),

Katrina Lake (Stitch Fix),

Sarah Leary (Nextdoor),

Kellee Santiago (Thatgamecompany),

Mariam Naficy and Melissa Kim (Minted),

Linda Olds (Jamba Juice),

Jess Lee (Polyvore),

Crystal Hutter (Edmodo) Per cent of female-founded startups in active portfolio: 12% Female-founded startups in Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers' active portfolio: 12.12% Key partners: Eugene Kleiner, Tom Perkins, Brook Byers, Bill Joy, John Doerr Total active startups in portfolio: 264 Total investments in active, female-founded startups: 32 Female founders in portfolio: Rana el Kaliouby (Affectiva),

Adrienne Rochetti (Akimbo),

Priv Bradoo (Blueoak),

Helen Thomas (Chutney Technologies),

Sharmila Shahani-Mulligan (ClearStory),

Daphne Koller (Coursera),

Jeeyun Kim (Crittercism),

Diane Wang (DHgate),

Alexis Giles, Gina Collecchia, Liz heinlein, and Hannah Fouasnon (DJZ ),

Kamakshi Sivaramakrishnan (Drawbridge),

Vicki Cheung (Duolingo),

Adi Tatarko (Houzz),

Danae Ringelmann (Indiegogo),

Mary Lynn Moran (Intersect ENT),

Biotech Rose Lin (JHL),

Sandra Kurtzig (Kenandy),

Kathy Savitt (Lockerz/ADOR),

Rashmi Verma (MapMyIndia),

Sarah Leary (Nextdoor),

Ali Pincus and Susan Feldman (One Kings Lane),

Julie Uhrman (Ouya),

Di-Ann Eisnor (Platial),

Jennifer Hyman and Jennifer Fleiss (Rent The Runway),

Wu Hongmei (Scinor),

Demet Suzan Mutlu (Trendyol), Leah Jones (Zumper), Maria Seidman (Yapp), Megan Gardner (PlumDistrict), Lissa Goldenstein (Auxogen), Bonnie Anderson (Veracyte), Nancy Stagliano (True North), Kim Popovitz (Genomic health) Per cent of female-founded startups in active portfolio: 12.12% Female-founded startups in Institutional Venture Partners' active portfolio: 12.5% Firm partners: Todd Chaffee, Norm Fogelsong, Steve Harrick, Jules Maltz, Sandy Miller, Dennis Phelps Total active startups in portfolio: 56 Total investments in active, female-founded startups: 7 Female founders in portfolio: Stephanie G. DiMarco (Advent Software),

Danae Ringelmann (Indiegogo),

Ali Pincus and Susan Feldman (One Kings Lane),

Lisa Sugar and Krista Moatz (PopSugar),

Jessica Alba (The Honest Company),

Angela Beesley Starling (Wikia),

Sukhinder Singh Cassidy (Yodlee) Per cent of female-founded startups in active portfolio: 12.5% Female-founded startups in Greylock's active portfolio: 12.7% Reid Hoffman, executive chairman, cofounder LinkedIn Firm venture partners: David Sze, David Strohm, John Lilly, Simon Rothman, Josh Elman, Roger Evans, Reid Hoffman, James Slavet, Joseph Ansanelli, Aneel Bhusri, Asheem Chanda, Jerry Chen Total active startups in portfolio: 63 Total investments in active, female-founded startups: 8 Female founders in portfolio: Jessica Berlinski (If You Can),

Mauria Finley (Citrus Lane),

Crystal Hutter (Edmodo),

Jennifer Kyriakakis (Matrixx Software),

Sarah Leary (Next Door),

Ali Pincus and Susan Feldman (One Kings Lane),

Jiwon Moon (Viki), Renee Adams (ToyTalk) Per cent of female-founded startups in active portfolio: 12.7% Female-founded startups in Mayfield Fund's active portfolio: 13.04% Firm partners: Rajeev Batra, Navin Chaddha, Tim Chang, Pedram Mokrian, Ursheet Parikh, Robin Vasan Total active startups in portfolio: 46 Total investments in active, female-founded startups: 6 Female founders in portfolio: Pat Dunbar (Blackarrow),

Hetal Pandya (EasilyDo),

Deepa Shah (Fab),

Julie Uhrman (Ouya),

Tracy Sun (Poshmark), Maren Kate Donovan (Zirtual) Per cent of female-founded startups in active portfolio: 13.04% Female-founded startups in Baseline Ventures' active portfolio: 13.73% This was the very first Instagram photo Steve Anderson posted, back when he was testing the service. Kevin Systrom took it. Firm partner: Steve Anderson Total active startups in portfolio: 51 Total investments in active, female-founded startups: 7 Female founders in portfolio: Jenna Bilotta (Avocado Software),

Suvda Myagmar (Pinfluencer),

Esther Park (Tastemaker),

Katrina Lake (Stitch Fix),

Leah Busque (TaskRabbit),

Fran Maier (TRUSTe),

Erin McKean (Reverb Technologies) Per cent of female-founded startups in active portfolio: 13.73% Female-founded startups in Sequoia Capital's active portfolio: 14.41% Venture team: Roelof Botha, Bill Coughran, Jim Goetz, Michael Goguen, Omar Hamoui, Aaref Hilaly, Warren Hogarth, Timothy Lee, Douglas Leone, Alfred Lin, Michael Moritz, Bryan Schreier, Donald Valentine Total active startups in portfolio: 118 Total investments in active, female-founded startups: 17 Female founders in portfolio: Charlette Prevot (6Wunderkinder),

Julia Hartz (Eventbrite),

Maria Cirino (Guardent),

Clara Shih (Hearsay Social),

Amy Pressman (Medallia),

Andrea Goldsmith (Quantenna),

Jessica Livingston (Y Combinator),

Maria Alegre (Chartboost),

Kamakshi Sivaramakrishnan (Drawbridge),

Caroline Hu Flexer (Duck Duck Moose),

Michelle You (Songkick), Julie Mahloch (Hayneedle),

Adi Tatarko (Houzz),

Deanna Brown (Inside.com),

Krista Moatz and Lisa Sugar (PopSugar),

Jessica Herrin (Stella & Dot),

Lynn Jurich (Sunrun) Per cent of female-founded startups in active portfolio: 14.41% Female-founded startups in Floodgate's active portfolio: 15.48% Firm partners: Mike Maples, Jr., Ann Miura-Ko, Iris Choi Total active startups in portfolio: 84 Total investments in active, female-founded startups: 13 Female founders in portfolio: Chantel Waterbury (Chloe & Isabel),

Nicki Violetti (Front Deask HQ),

Jessica Berlinski (If You Can),

Alexis Ringwald (LearnUp),

Gina Bianchini (MightyBell),

Susan Gregg Koger (Modcloth),

Ching-Mei Chen and Joanne Chang (PicCollage),

Elina Furman (Pley),

Erin McKean (Reverb Technologies),

Jaclyn Shanfeld and Jenna Stahl (Shop Hers),

Shelley Hunter (Tango Card),

Leah Busque (TaskRabbit),

Deena Varshavskaya (Wanelo) Per cent of female-founded startups in active portfolio: 15.48% Female-founded startups in True Ventures' active portfolio: 16.67% Firm partners: Puneet Agarwal, Phil Black, John Burke, Jon Callaghan, Tony Conrad, Adam D'Augelli, Om Malik, Toni Schneider, Jim Stewart, Christiaan Vorknik Total active startups in portfolio: 90 Total investments in active, female-founded startups: 15 Female founders in portfolio: Alexis Giles, Gina Collecchia, Liz heinlein, and Hannah Fouasnon (DJZ),

Caterina Fake (Findery),

Freddy Heiberger (High Fidelity),

MaryAnn Bekkedahl (Keep Holdings),

Ayah Bdeir (littleBits),

Sabrina Riddle (Madison Reed),

Candy Chang (Neighborland),

Sophie Lebrecht (Neon),

Gretchen Curtis (Piston Cloud),

Priya Haji (SaveUp),

Jennifer Fremont-Smith (Smarterer),

Gretchen DeKnikker (SocialPandas),

Michelle Laham (Stitch Labs),

Esther Park (Tastemaker),

Jia Huang (Technical Machine) Per cent of female-founded startups in active portfolio: 16.67% Female-founded startups in Menlo Ventures' active portfolio: 17.24% Firm partners: Karl Mehta, Avery More Total active startups in portfolio: 58 Total investments in active, female-founded startups: 10 Female founders in portfolio: Kathy Leake (Dstillery), Deepa Shah (Fab), Jessica Scorpio (Getaround), Mariam Naficy and Melissa Kim (Minted), Tracy Sun (Poshmark), Iris Shoor (Takipi), Cheryl Han and Elenor Mak (Keaton Row), Adi Bittan (OwnerListens), Sarah Lacy (PandoDaily), Lynn Perkins, Andrea Barret, and Daisy Downs (UrbanSitter) Per cent of female-founded startups in active portfolio: 17.24% Female-founded startups in Felicis Ventures' active portfolio: 19.35% Firm partners: Aydin Senkut, Renata Streit Quintini, Sundeep Peechu Total active startups in portfolio: 93 Total investments in active, female-founded startups: 18 Female founders in portfolio: Jennifer Wong (Alt12 Apps),

Catherine Levene (Artspace),

Chantel Waterbury (Chloe & Isabel),

Helen Greiner (CyPhy Works),

Monica Rocha (EduK),

Judy He (Floored),

Ooshma Garg (Gobble),

Clara Shih (Hearsay Social),

Elli Sharef (HireArt),

Ariel Garten (Interaxon),

Yael Pasternak Valek and Sandra Oh Lin (Kiwi Crate),

Leslie Chicoine (Lovely),

Bindu Reddy (MyLikes),

Pooja Sankar (Piazza),

Kegan Shouwenburg (Sols),

Heidi Zak (ThirdLove),

Himani Amoli (Wedding Party),

