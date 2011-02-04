LEAKED: All Of Ron Conway's Investments Since 2005

Photo: Joi

We knew Ron Conway and his “SV Angel” were prolific angel investors. But we didn’t know he was this prolific.An Excel file, purportedly of SV Angel’s entire portfolio, has made its way into our inbox, and we have reproduced it here. It lists all 228 of the firm’s investments, ranging from Trulia in 2005 to OnSwipe in 2011.



There isn’t anything TOO sexy here — no terms or valuations, but the list includes company names, founders, and investment dates.

