SV Angel Appears To Be Raising A New $40 Million Fund

SV Angel, Ron Conway and David Lee’s early stage investment firm, may be raising a new fund.



A recent SEC filing showed a fund named SV Angel IV was in the midst of raising $40 million.

SV Angel raised a $40 million fund last May, and in April 2010 it announced an over-subscribed $20 million fund.

The firm has invested in many startups including Branch, Gumroad, Highlight, PandoDaily, Airbnb, Airtime, Fab and Yext.

Co-founder and Managing Partner David Lee declined to comment on the SEC filing. TechCrunch first reported the paperwork.

