The 50 Early Stage Investors In Silicon Valley You Need To Know

If you’re new to the Silicon Valley startup scene, who are the best early-stage investors to pitch?There are a lot of people and early-stage firms who can cut your startup’s first checks.
Ron Conway and the SV Angel team, for example, can give entrepreneurs a few hundred-thousand dollars or a few million.
Angel investors like Dave Morin and Dave McClure write startups dozens of checks for tens of thousands of dollars.
Either can help you land the initial round of funding that can be so difficult for new entrepreneurs to raise.
About The List
In recent years, seed funding has become more formalized. Many of the folks on this list aren’t “angels” in the classic sense of the word—i.e.individuals who became rich and now spray money around. This list includes early-stage VCs and other professional investors who make seed investments.
We should also note that we purposely did not include contact information for the early stage investors. If you can’t hustle your way to meet one of these people, you probably don’t deserve their money.
The Silicon Valley Angel 50 is the first instalment of an annual guide SAI will be producing. It’s going to get better with time.
To compile this list, we took hundreds of coffee meetings, took recommendations, and asked for survey responses. If your name isn’t on it, don’t take offence. Silicon Valley is a vibrant community and it is impossible to recognise everyone who’s making it thrive. But we also can’t include you if we don’t know you exist.
To be considered for next year’s SV Angel 50, fill out this survey.
Acknowledgments
We want to thank the readers, companies, investors, and executives who have taken time over the past few months to submit nominations and share information with us. We thank our colleague Andrea Huspeni for performing most of the background research. The names were compiled by Alyson Shontell, Jay Yarow and Nicholas Carlson.
Bio: Founding Partner at 500 Startups, an incubator program that invests seed funding in companies while also providing mentoring. McClure has been involved in the tech industry for some time with past stints at PayPal, Founders Fund and Simply Hired.
Firm Associated With: 500 Startups
Some Portfolio Companies: Twilio, SendGrid, Wildfire, TaskRabbit, and MakerBot.
Twitter: @davemcclure
AngelList Page: Dave McClure
Investments Per Year: 125
Investment Per Startup: $25,000 - 250,000
Bio: Besides being the president of VC firm Formation8, Lonsdale is also the Chairman and founder of Addepar, a company that provides technology to help manage private wealth in portfolios.
His prior experience includes working at PayPal, co-founding Palantir Technologies, and working at Clarium Capital, where he helped Peter Thiel grow the company into a $5 billion fund.
Firm Associated With: Formation8
Some Portfolio Companies: Adility, Badgeville
LinkedIn Page: Joe Lonsdale
Twitter: @JTLonsdale
AngelList Page: n/a
Investments Per Year: 12
Investment Per Startup: $25,000 - $750,000
Bio: Co-founder of AVOS Systems, an online company that has Delicious, Mei.fm, and Zeen under its umbrella. Previously, Chen was the co-founder of YouTube, which he sold to Google for $1.65 billion in 2006.
Firm Associated With: n/a
Some Portfolio Companies: ContextLogic, Crocodoc, Optimizely, RethinkDB, Road Hero
Twitter: @stevechen
AngelList Page: Steve Chen
Investment Per Startup: n/a
Bio: CEO of Tasty Labs, a software service for social recommendation and geoURL, a site that looks up sites based on URL and location. Previously, he was the founder of Delicious, which sold to Yahoo for about $15 - $20 million, according to CNN. He has also worked at Google and Yahoo.
Firm Associated With: n/a
Some Portfolio Companies: Bump, Etsy, Foursquare, Twilio
Twitter: @joshu
AngelList Page: Joshua Schachter
Investments Per Year: 10
Investment Per Startup: $25,000
Bio: CEO and Founder of Zynga, the online social gaming company that created the popular Facebook games FarmVille and Zynga Poker. It went public in 2011 and trades on the NASDAQ (ZNGA).
Firm Associated With: n/a
Some Portfolio Companies: Buddy Media, Path, Facebook
Twitter: @markpinc
AngelList Page: Mark Pincus
Investments Per Year: 1-2
Investment Per Startup: n/a
Bio: Co-founder and CEO of Eventbrite, an online ticket seller. Previously, he founded Xoom Corporation, a money transfer service.
Unfortunately for entrepreneurs, Hartz recently decided to stop angel investing until the market gets a little less frothy.
He tells Wired, 'We don't know where we are in this cycle. We can't know how much longer this abundance of capital will last, but I don't want to be a part of it. When I see a massive number of new investors and carpetbaggers coming in, it's time to get out.
Bio: Thiel is a partner in Founders Fund, an early stage investment company, and president of Clarium Capital, a hedge fund.
He also is a philanthropist and began the Thiel Fellowship, a program that pays students $100,000 to drop out of school to focus on being an entrepreneur. Thiel made his money when he was the co-founder and CEO of PayPal from 1998 to 2002 before it became a subsidiary of eBay for $1.5 billion.
Firm Associated With: Founders Fund
Some Portfolio Companies: Stripe, Quora, PandoDaily
LinkedIn Page: Peter Thiel
Twitter: @peterthiel
AngelList Page: n/a
Investments Per Year: 3-5
Investment Per Startup: n/a
Bio: Maples is the founding partner of Floodgate, an angel investing firm. His past experience includes co-founding software company Motive, which during his time brought in $100 million in revenue.
Firm Associated With: Floodgate
Some Portfolio Companies: Twitter, Weebly, ModCloth
AngelList Page: Mike Maples
Investments Per Year: 10
Investment Per Startup: $500,000 - 1,000,000
Bio: Considered part of the PayPal Mafia, Rabois is the COO of Square, the mobile payment system. Rabois has been active in the tech community with past stints at PayPal, LinkedIn, Slide, and Clarium Capital.
Firm Associated With: n/a
Some Portfolio Companies: AirBnB. Etsy, YouTube, Yammer, Yelp
Twitter: @rabois
AngelList Page: Keith Rabois
Investments Per Year: 10
Investment Per Startup: $35,000 - 100,000
Bio: Sacca spends his time at Lowercase Capital focusing on startups. In the past, Sacca worked at Google and was part of the executive team at Speedera Networks, which was acquired by Akamai in 2005 for approximately $500 million.
Firm Associated With: Lowercase Capital
Some Portfolio Companies: Bit.ly, Instagram, Kickstarter, Twitter, Uber
Twitter: @sacca
AngelList Page: Chris Sacca
Investments Per Year: 40
Investment Per Startup: $75,000 - 300,000
Bio: Partner of Andreessen Horowitz, one of the biggest venture firms in Silicon Valley with $950 million in capital. Andreessen is also the co-founder of Ning, which was acquired by Glam Media for $150 million in 2011, and previously co-founded Netscape and served as the CTO at AOL.
Firm Associated With: Andreessen Horowitz
Some Portfolio Companies: Business Insider, AppNexus, Foursquare, PandoMedia, OMGPOP
Twitter: @pmarca
AngelList Page: Marc Andreessen
Investments Per Year: 40-50
Investment Per Startup: As little as $50,000 (and possibly even less)
Bio: Ben Horowitz is a founder and general partner of Andreessen Horowitz, a venture capital firm that helps entrepreneurs become successful CEOs and build important and enduring companies.
Horowitz was a co-founder and CEO of Opsware (formerly Loudcloud), which was acquired by HP in 2007 for $1.6 billion, and was appointed vice president and general manager of Business Technology Optimization for Software at HP. He serves on the board of many companies including Jawbone, Lytro, Magnet, Nicira and Tidemark. Horowitz also pens his own blog, Ben's Blog (www.bhorowitz.com), where he covers everything from how CEOs should hire executives to how to minimize politics in your company
Firm Associated With: Andreessen Horowitz
Some Portfolio Companies: NationBuilder, Lytro
Twitter: @bhorowitz
AngelList Page: Ben Horowitz
Investments Per Year: 40-50
Investment Per Startup: As little as $50,000 (and possibly even less)
Bio: Partner at Kapor Capital and director at the non-profit organisation, Level Playing Field Institute. In the past, Kapor was the founder of software company Lotus, which was acquired by IBM for $3.5 billion.
Firm Associated With: Kapor Capital
Some Portfolio Companies: Bit.ly, Mozilla, Twilio, Uber
Twitter: @mkapor
AngelList Page: Mitch Kapor
Investments Per Year: 18
Investment Per Startup: $100,000 - 250,000
Bio: For 10 years, Schmidt served as the CEO of Google and presently is the executive chairman of the search engine giant. Forbes has Schmidt worth $6.9 billion
Firm Associated With: Innovation endeavours
Some Portfolio Companies: Mashape, Art.sy, DailyWorth
LinkedIn Page: Eric Schmidt
Twitter: @ericschmidt
AngelList Page: n/a
Investments Per Year: 6-8
Investment Per Startup: n/a
Bio: CEO and chairman of Salesforce, a cloud computing company. Forbes has Benioff's net worth at approximately $2 billion.
Firm Associated With: n/a
Some Portfolio Companies: n/a
LinkedIn Page: Marc Benioff
Twitter: @Benioff
AngelList Page: n/a
Investments Per Year: 2
Investment Per Startup: n/a
Bio: Partner at Google Ventures. Previously, Rose was the founder of Digg and the CEO of Milk. Rose made much of his fortune as an angel when he invested in Twitter, Zynga, and Square, according to The Wall Street Journal
Firm Associated With: Google Ventures
Some Portfolio Companies: About.me, Fab, OMGPOP, Path
Twitter: @kevinrose
AngelList Page: Kevin Rose
Investments Per Year: 27
Investment Per Startup: $25,000 - 50,000
Bio: Ravikant spends his time angel investing and is also one of the authors of Venture Hacks and helps run AngelList. Previously, Ravikant co-founded Genoa Corporation, which was acquired by Finisar, Epinions, and Vast.com.
Firm Associated With: Hit Forge
Some Portfolio Companies: Art.sy, Listia, Uber, and Zaarly
Twitter: @naval
AngelList Page: Naval Ravikant
Investments Per Year: 4-6
Investment Per Startup: $50,000 - 500,000
Bio: Founder and partner of SoftTech VC, an early stage investing firm. Previously, Clavier was the president of RVC Capital, the company that oversaw the $600 million that Reuters invested in companies.
Firm Associated With: SoftTech VC
Some Portfolio Companies: Mint, Blekko, Eventbrite, Fab, Gigwalk, Betterwork
Twitter: @jeff
AngelList Page: Jeff Clavier
Investments Per Year: over 20
Investment Per Startup: $400,000
Bio: Parker just launched Airtime, was the co-founder of Napster, and the founding president of Facebook. He is now managing partner of Founders Fund, a venture capital firm located in San Francisco.
Firm Associated With: Founders Fund
Some Portfolio Companies: NationBuilder, Votizen, Spotify
Twitter: @sparker
AngelList Page: Sean Parker
Investments Per Year: ~ 19
Investment Per Startup: n/a
Bio: Co-founder and CEO of Path, a social network for mobile. Prior to Path, Morin was one of the first hirees at Facebook, where he assisted in Facebook Connect and Facebook Platform. He has also worked for Apple.
Firm Associated With: n/a
Some Portfolio Companies: Birchbox, Bit.ly, Sparrow, TaskRabbit
Twitter: @davemorin
AngelList Page: Dave Morin
Investments Per Year: 6-12
Investment Per Startup: $25,000 - 100,000
Bio: Kumar is the founder of K9 Ventures, a seed venture fund. Kumar has been involved in the tech industry for some time. He was the CEO of the software company SneakerLabs, which was acquired by Octane Software in 2000, and also served as the CEO of iMeet, a web conference company, which merged with Netspoke in 2002.
Firm Associated With: K9 Ventures
Some Portfolio Companies: Torbit, Lytro, Twilio
Twitter: @ManuKumar
AngelList Page: Manu Kumar
Investments Per Year: 4-6
Investment Per Startup: $100,000 - 250,000
Bio: Buchheit is a partner at Y Combinator. He is also credited with creating Gmail and was the founder of FriendFeed, an online social sharing platform. FriendFeed was bought by Facebook in 2009 for approximately $50 million.
Tan is a partner at Y Combinator, the successful early stage venture firm started by Paul Graham. Prior to Y Combinator, Tan co-founded Posterous, a blogging company, which was acquired by Twitter in 2012.
Firm Associated With: Y Combinator
Some Portfolio Companies: Greplin, Hipmunk, Path, Zaarly, Pair
AngelList Page: Paul Buchheit, Garry Tan
Investments Per Year: 10-15
Investment Per Startup: $10,000 - 50,000
Bio: Ben Ling is the COO of Badoo. He was an early employee at Google and Facebook.
Firm Associated With: n/a
Some Portfolio Companies: Fab, Palantir, Everlane, BranchOut, Square, Quora, 9gag
Twitter: @bling0
AngelList Page: Ben Ling
Investments Per Year: 6-10
Investment Per Startup: $25,000 - 100,000
Bio: Partner in Y Combinator, an early stage investing firm. Graham has been around the tech industry for some time. Back in 1995, he co-founded Viaweb, an application that allowed users to build their own e-commerce store, which was acquired by Yahoo in 1998 for a reported $49 million. Graham also played a pivotal role in spam filters.
Firm Associated With: Y Combinator
Some Portfolio Companies: OMGPOP, Dropbox, Hipmunk, AirBnB
Twitter: @paulg
AngelList Page: n/a
Investments Per Year: 160 companies
Investment Per Startup: $17,000
Bio: Referred by some as a super angel of Silicon Valley, Conway has been an active member of the tech sector for over 30 years. Previously, he was the founder and partner of the Angel Investors LP, which invested in big name companies like Google. Prior to being an angel investor, Conway was the co-founder of Altos Computer Systems, which went public in 1982. He was also the CEO of Personal Training Systems, which was acquired by SmartForce/SkillSoft.
Firm Associated With: SV Angel
Some Portfolio Companies: Airtime, Chloe + Isabel, Pinterest, TweetDeck
Twitter: @RonConwayFacts
AngelList Page: n/a
Investments Per Year: 11-12
Investment Per Startup: n/a
Bio: Partner at SV Angel, a seed stage investment firm. In the past, Lee was at both Google and StumbleUpon where he focused on business development.
Firm Associated With: SV Angel
Some Portfolio Companies: Square, WePay, Chomp and EQAL
Twitter: @davidlee
AngelList Page: David Lee
Investments Per Year: 40
Investment Per Startup: $50,000 - 200,000
Bio: Partner at SoftTech VC. Hudson also serves as the CEO and co-founder of Bionic Panda Games. Hudson, a veteran in tech, has also been involved with the event company Social Gaming Summit, which was sold to Mediabistro; and Serious Business, which was acquired by Zynga.
Firm Associated With: SoftTech VC
Some Portfolio Companies: BetterWorks, Fab, Visually
Twitter: @chudson
AngelList Page: Charles Hudson
Investments Per Year: 20-25
Investment Per Startup: $250,000 - 750,000
Bio: Currently, Elman is a principal at Greylock Partners, a firm that focuses on both early stage and growing startups. Elman has spent quite some time in tech as his past stints include working in product at Twitter, helping launch Facebook Connect, overseeing product at Zazzle, and he was involved in LinkedIn growth and Real Player.
Firm Associated With: Greylock Partners
Some Portfolio Companies: Treehouse, Betable, BranchOut
Twitter: @joshelman
AngelList Page: Josh Elman
Investments Per Year: 1-4
Investment Per Startup: n/a
Bio: Chairman of Turntable.fm, a social music sharing service. Over the years, Goldstein has been an active entrepreneur, founding a number of startups: Stickybits, Root Markets, Majestic Research, and SiteSpecific.
Firm Associated With: n/a
Some Portfolio Companies: Betaworks. Bit.ly, Ridejoy, Gumroad, Artspace
Twitter: @seth
AngelList Page: Seth Goldstein
Investments Per Year: 5
Investment Per Startup: $25,000 - $50,000
Bio: Married to Seth Goldstein, Sharkey sits on numerous boards including Baby Buggy, mummy Tech, and Future of Storytelling. In the past Sharkey has held several positions in tech, which include BabyCenter, AOL, and iVillage.
Firm Associated With: n/a
Some Portfolio Companies: Brit, Greenhouse
Twitter: @TinaSharkey
AngelList Page: Tina Sharkey
Investments Per Year: n/a
Investment Per Startup: n/a
Bio: Founder of The Social+Capital Partnership, a venture firm that invests approximately $200 to $400 million. In the past, Palihapitiya served as vice president at Facebook in mobile growth and platform and monetization.
Firm Associated With: The Social+Capital Partnership and Embarcadero Ventures
Some Portfolio Companies: Friend.ly, Treehouse, Yammer
Twitter: @chamath
AngelList Page: Chamath Palihapitiya
Investments Per Year: 10
Investment Per Startup: n/a
Bio: Founder of Slide, a company that creates apps for Facebook and widgets for the desktop. Prior to Slide, he was the co-founder and CTO of PayPal. The company sold to eBay in 2002 for $1.5 billion.
Firm Associated With: n/a
Some Portfolio Companies: Listia, Pinterest, Slide
Twitter: @mlevchin
AngelList Page: Max Levchin
Investments Per Year: 10-20
Investment Per Startup: $200,000
Bio: Hayes is a partner at First Round Capital. He has been involved in venture funding for quite some time with past stints at philanthropic investment company Omidyar Network, and Palm where he assisted with overseeing its venture arm.
Firm Associated With: First Round Capital
Some Portfolio Companies: Mint, Square, TaskRabbit, Uber
Twitter: @robhayes
AngelList Page: Rob Hayes
Investments Per Year: 20-25
Investment Per Startup: $200,000 - 1,000,000
Bio: Partner at CrunchFund, an early stage investment firm. Up until 2011, he was the editor of Tech Crunch, a tech blog that he founded in 2005.
Firm Associated With: CrunchFund
Some Portfolio Companies: Airtime, PandoMedia, Dogster, Zaarly
Twitter: @arrington
AngelList Page: Michael Arrington
Investments Per Year: 10
Investment Per Startup: $100,000
Bio: Williams is the CEO of The Obvious Corporation, an internet app company that acquired Odea and Twitter, a company Williams also co-founded and was the CEO of. The Obvious Corporation provides resources to a handful of companies. He has also worked at Google and developed Blogger.
Firm Associated With: The Obvious Corporation
Some Portfolio Companies: Blippy, Karma, Lift, Milk, Typekit
Twitter: @ev
AngelList Page: Evan Williams
Investments Per Year: 1-2
Investment Per Startup: n/a
Bio: Chief Creative Officer at The Obvious Corporation. an internet app company that acquired Odea and Twitter, and also provides resources to a handful of companies. Stone was also the co-founder and creative director of Twitter. In the past, Stone worked at Google assisting with Blogger and was part of the launch of Xanga and Odeo.
Firm Associated With: The Obvious Corporation
Some Portfolio Companies: Intercom, Karma, Launchpad Toys, Lift, Neighborland, Square, Tiny Speck
Twitter: @biz
AngelList Page: Biz Stone
Investments Per Year: 1-2
Investment Per Startup: n/a
Bio: Co-founder of mobile payment company Square and microblogger Twitter.
Firm Associated With: n/a
Some Portfolio Companies: Flipboard, Fancy, Foursquare, Instagram
LinkedIn Page: Jack Dorsey
Twitter: @jack
AngelList Page: n/a
Investments Per Year: 2-3
Investment Per Startup: n/a
Bio: Partner at Accel. Breyer has been a staple in the tech industry, as an early investor in Facebook. He also sits on various boards: Dell, Facebook, Walmart, Brightcove, Etsy, and News Corporation. He played a pivotal role in getting Accel Partners to invest early in Facebook. He was so confident in the social network, he invested $1 million of his own money.
Firm Associated With: Breyer Capital (for angel investments); Accel Partners
Some Portfolio Companies: PandoDaily, Art.sy
Twitter: @jimihendrixlive
AngelList Page: Jim Breyer
Investments Per Year: 40-50
Investment Per Startup: n/a
Bio: Mayer recently joined Yahoo as the new CEO. Prior to Yahoo, Mayer spent most of her career at Google with her most recent position as the vice president of Local and Location services.
Firm Associated With: n/a
Some Portfolio Companies: Airtime, Brit, Minted, One Kings Lane, and Square
Twitter: @marissamayer
AngelList Page: Marissa Mayer
Investments Per Year: ~ 3
Investment Per Startup: n/a
Bio: Managing Director at Menlo Ventures, a seed stage investment firm, is also the founder of Social Gaming Network, a company focused on developing games for mobile. Pishevar has had an extensive career in tech. He has not only founded several companies but also served as the general manager at Mozilla.
Firm Associated With: Menlo Ventures
Some Portfolio Companies: Gowalla, TaskRabbit, PandoMedia, Milk
Twitter: @shervin
AngelList Page: Shervin Pishevar
Investments Per Year: 12
Investment Per Startup: $10,000 - 500,000
Bio: Founder and CEO of Yammer, a private social network for companies. The company was recently acquired by Microsoft for $1.2 billion. Sacks was also the founder of Geni and COO of PayPal
Firm Associated With: n/a
Some Portfolio Companies: Eventbrite, Tweetdeck, Uber, Xoom
Twitter: @DavidSacks
AngelList Page: David Sacks
Investments Per Year: 12
Investment Per Startup: $25,000 - 50,000
Bio: Founder and managing director of Draper Fisher Jurvetson, an early stage investment firm. Under the DJF umbrella, Draper has opened up 30 other venture firms in various cities around the world. Prior to the VC world, Draper was involved in education.
Firm Associated With: Draper Fisher Jurvetson
Some Portfolio Companies: Trave.ly, Kloudless, Stik, Vungle
Twitter: @TimDraper
AngelList Page: Tim Draper
Investments Per Year: 30-35
Investment Per Startup: n/a
Bio: Founder of Felicis Ventures, an early stage investment company. Over the last several years, the firm has funded many startups that have been acquired by big name companies like Google and Twitter. Before Felicis Ventures, Senkut worked at Google as a senior manager, where he oversaw partner development in Asia.
Firm Associated With: Felicis Ventures
Some Portfolio Companies: Chloe + Isabel, Mint, Weebly, Shopify
Twitter: @asenkut
AngelList Page: Aydin Senkut
Investments Per Year: 12-15
Investment Per Startup: $100,000 - 999,999
Bio: Founder of Hot or Not, a site that ranks people on their attractiveness and allows people to meet others. It was acquired by Avid Life Media in 2008 for a rumoured $20 million.
Firm Associated With: n/a
Some Portfolio Companies: Beautylish, Odeo, Listia, Slide
Twitter: @jhong
AngelList Page: James Hong
Investments Per Year: 10
Investment Per Startup: $10,000 - 100,000
Bio: Co-founder of both hslabs and imo.im, a IM network. Previously, Harik worked at Google as the director of Googlettes, an incubator program. While overseeing Googlettes, he assisted with Gmail, GTalk, Video, Picasa, Orkut, Groups, Mobile and AdSense.
Firm Associated With: n/a
Some Portfolio Companies: IndieGoGo, Justin.tv, Venturebeat, ZocDoc
Twitter: @gharik
AngelList Page: Georges Harik
Investments Per Year: 3-5
Investment Per Startup: $50,000 - 200,000
Bio: Co-founder of local review site Yelp, which has an estimated valuation of approximately $1.3 billion. Prior to Yelp, Stoppelman worked at PayPal until 2003 as the VP of engineering.
Firm Associated With: n/a
Some Portfolio Companies: Pinterest, Uber, AirBnB, Quora
Twitter: @jeremys
AngelList Page: Jeremy Stoppelman
Investments Per Year: 4
Investment Per Startup: $25,000 - 100,000
Bio: An investor and co-founder of Bebo, Birthday Alarm, Monkey Inferno, and 1% of Nothing. Birch sold Bebo, a social networking site, to AOL in 2008 for approximately $850 million.
Firm Associated With: n/a
Some Portfolio Companies: Eventbrite, Pinterest, Pair, Friend.ly
Twitter: @mickbirch
AngelList Page: Michael Birch
Investments Per Year: 6
Investment Per Startup: $100,000
Bio: Founder of Youniversity Ventures, a firm that looks to assist students and first time entrepreneurs with startups. In the past, Karim co-founded YouTube, which he sold to Google for $1.65 billion in 2006. He also had a previous stint at PayPal, where he assisted with the fraud system.
Firm Associated With: Youniversity Ventures
Some Portfolio Companies: Qwiki, TotBox, Eventbrite
Twitter: n/a
AngelList Page: n/a
Investments Per Year: 2-3
Investment Per Startup: n/a
Bio: Cofounder of Quora, former CTO of Facebook
Firm Associated With: n/a
Some Portfolio Companies: Instagram, Asana, Quora (he invested ~ $20 million in his own company)
LinkedIn Page: Adam D'Angelo
Twitter: @adamdangelo
AngelList Page: n/a
Investments Per Year: 1-2
Investment Per Startup: n/a
