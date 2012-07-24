The 50 Early Stage Investors In Silicon Valley You Need To Know

Mike Arrington and Ron Conway cut a lot of early stage startups checks.

Photo: docsearls

If you’re new to the Silicon Valley startup scene, who are the best early-stage investors to pitch?There are a lot of people and early-stage firms who can cut your startup’s first checks.



Ron Conway and the SV Angel team, for example, can give entrepreneurs a few hundred-thousand dollars or a few million.

Angel investors like Dave Morin and Dave McClure write startups dozens of checks for tens of thousands of dollars.

Either can help you land the initial round of funding that can be so difficult for new entrepreneurs to raise.

Click here to scroll through the Silicon Valley Angel 50 →

For the alphabetical list of investors, click here >

About The List

In recent years, seed funding has become more formalized. Many of the folks on this list aren’t “angels” in the classic sense of the word—i.e.individuals who became rich and now spray money around. This list includes early-stage VCs and other professional investors who make seed investments.

We should also note that we purposely did not include contact information for the early stage investors. If you can’t hustle your way to meet one of these people, you probably don’t deserve their money.

The Silicon Valley Angel 50 is the first instalment of an annual guide SAI will be producing. It’s going to get better with time.

To compile this list, we took hundreds of coffee meetings, took recommendations, and asked for survey responses. If your name isn’t on it, don’t take offence. Silicon Valley is a vibrant community and it is impossible to recognise everyone who’s making it thrive. But we also can’t include you if we don’t know you exist.

To be considered for next year’s SV Angel 50, fill out this survey.

Acknowledgments



We want to thank the readers, companies, investors, and executives who have taken time over the past few months to submit nominations and share information with us. We thank our colleague Andrea Huspeni for performing most of the background research. The names were compiled by Alyson Shontell, Jay Yarow and Nicholas Carlson.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.