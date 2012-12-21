Suzy favour Hamilton in 1991

Photo: Tim DeFrisco/Getty Images

Suzy favour Hamilton competed in the 1992, 1996, and 2000 Olympics as a middle-distance runner, earning enough fame to appear in a controversial Nike commercial in 2000.For the past year, she has been working as a $600-per-night “escort” in Las Vegas, the Smoking Gun reports.



Although it’s easy to assume that the 44-year-old went into the escort business out of the financial strains that many Olympians experience after their primes, favour Hamilton apparently didn’t do it out of money trouble. The website reports that she works in a successful real estate brokerage in Wisconsin and “lives in a $600,000 Madison home and appears to be in no financial distress based on a review of court and municipal records.”

She also has a website where you can book her to give a motivational speech.

So why’d she do it?

TSG described the secret life as “an illicit midlife diversion from her routine existence,” and an online escort reviewer who was quoted in the article said she “participates in the hobby for the same reason many of us do — it’s exciting and FUN.”

She also made $600 per night, and $6,000 for a 24-hour “date.”

Her husband knew about her double life and tried to stop her, she says. She has since quit the business, and expressed regret to TSG:

“I take full responsibility for my mistakes. I’m not the victim and I’m not going that route. I’m owning up to what I did. I would not blame anybody except myself. Everybody in this world makes mistakes. I made a huge mistake. Huge.”

Suzy favour Hamilton in 2010

Photo: YouTube

Apparently she got caught when a client “outed” her to a reporter. She told TSG, “He totally broke all the rules by outing me. I don’t want to be like him. Because he is scum. And I will not become scum to make myself feel good.”

In her prime she appeared in ads Nike, Reebok, Clairol, Oakley, and Pert Plus shampoo, TSG reports.

One Nike commercial from 2000 featured her wearing a sports bra and shorts and has her running away from a chainsaw killer in a horror-movie homage. It sparked controversy and was pulled from the Games:

In those same 2000 Olympics, she infamously fell on purpose in the 1500m when it became clear that she wasn’t going to win. TSG reports that her brother committed suicide that year before, and she was heartbroken that she couldn’t win the gold for him.

