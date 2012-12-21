Olympic Runner Explains Why She Became A High-Class Escort In Las Vegas

Three-time Olympic runner Suzy favour Hamilton has been living a secret life as a $600-per-night escort in Las Vegas for the past year, The Smoking Gun revealed today.After the article was published, favour Hamilton went on Twitter and explained what drove her to that double life.

She says she was depressed and going through a rough patch in her marriage and life. The second life as an escort was a coping mechanism, she said.

It’s hard not to feel some sympathy for her after reading these tweets:

