This Is By Far The Worst Performing Car Company In America

With all the automakers reporting March sales today, we’ve been paying close attention to the numbers.

Chrysler, as expected, clocked in lower with sales down 8% to 92,600 units. Every other company was up, including Toyota, so we figured Chrysler would be March’s underdog.

Then came Suzuki. Sales are down 72% in March, year over year, to 2200 units. The company sold only one Forenza vehicle last month.

2200 units is a paltry amount. Divide that amount by the lower 48 states and you have a whopping 45 cars PER STATE sold. Yikes.

