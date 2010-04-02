This Is By Far The Worst Performing Car Company In America

Photo: Wikipedia
With all the automakers reporting March sales today, we’ve been paying close attention to the numbers.
Chrysler, as expected, clocked in lower with sales down 8% to 92,600 units. Every other company was up, including Toyota, so we figured Chrysler would be March’s underdog.
Then came Suzuki. Sales are down 72% in March, year over year, to 2200 units. The company sold only one Forenza vehicle last month.
2200 units is a paltry amount. Divide that amount by the lower 48 states and you have a whopping 45 cars PER STATE sold. Yikes.
