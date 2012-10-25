SUZE ORMAN: These 3 Rules Will Better Your Finances

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

There’s no quick fix for your finances, but if you change your outlook, it can make a big difference to your bank account.Suze Orman, a speaker at the O You! Conference in Los Angeles this past Sunday, told the audience that there are simple things everyone can start doing.



Enjoy saving. “Get as much pleasure out of saving as you do spending,” said Orman. See saving as a challenge, and take joy out of scoring the better deal or shaving dollars off your bills.

Rely on yourself. It doesn’t matter what stock market or presidential administration is going to do; the “only thing that matters is what you are going to do to save yourself,” said the personal finance expert. Don’t blame your misfortune on others; your financial future lies in your hands.

Live below your means. We’ve all heard the argument of living below your means, but Orman emphasised living within your needs as well. Before you purchase anything, ask yourself if it’s a want or a need. Get it if it’s a need, and if it’s a want, then, as Orman suggests, “say no out of love for yourself.”

