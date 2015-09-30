Personal finance guru Suze Orman is selling her Plaza apartment for $4.5 million

Personal finance whiz Suze Orman has listed her one-bedroom apartment in the Plaza Hotel for $US4.5 million, Curbed NY reports.

She and wife Kathy Travis purchased the spread for $US3.6 million in 2007, telling the Wall Street Journal, “The same apartment on the other side with park views was $US3 million more.”

The apartment has marble bathrooms, neutral decor, and 1,279 square feet of space.

Orman's apartment is on the 12th floor of New York City's storied Plaza Hotel. Corcoran Group A gorgeous lobby is just one of the building's amenities. Residents get all of the benefits of living in a hotel, like cleaning services and access to the spa, fitness center, hair salon, and ballroom. Corcoran Group In the apartment, a wide hallway leads from the front door to the living room. Corcoran Group The living room is spacious and has large, bright windows. Corcoran Group There's a corner that's been reserved as a dining area. Corcoran Group The kitchen has custom cabinetry and a black granite countertop. Corcoran Group In the bedroom, a small nook is cut out for the bed, and a chandelier hangs from the ceiling. Corcoran Group You'll find some nice tile work in the master bath. Corcoran Group The Plaza fronts the southeast corner of Central Park, but Orman opted out of an apartment with park views because it would be more expensive. Corcoran Group

