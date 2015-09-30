Personal finance guru Suze Orman is selling her Plaza apartment for $4.5 million

Personal finance whiz Suze Orman has listed her one-bedroom apartment in the Plaza Hotel for $US4.5 million, Curbed NY reports.
She and wife Kathy Travis purchased the spread for $US3.6 million in 2007, telling the Wall Street Journal, “The same apartment on the other side with park views was $US3 million more.”
The apartment has marble bathrooms, neutral decor, and 1,279 square feet of space.
A gorgeous lobby is just one of the building's amenities. Residents get all of the benefits of living in a hotel, like cleaning services and access to the spa, fitness center, hair salon, and ballroom.
Corcoran Group
Corcoran Group
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.