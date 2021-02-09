Suzanne Somers faced an 'almost naked' home intruder while filming a video about her makeup brand

Suzanne Somers/Facebook Suzanne Somers reacts to a home intruder during a Facebook livestream.

An intruder entered Suzanne Somers’ home on Friday as she filmed a makeup-themed livestream.

The “almost naked” man said he was “terrified” and claimed to have a gift for the actress.

Somers’ husband escorted the intruder off their property, and a viewer called police.

A Facebook livestream became unexpectedly dangerous for Suzanne Somers over the weekend.

The “Three’s Company” actress was approximately 40 minutes into promoting her makeup brand from her Palm Springs, California, home on Friday when she said she heard a noise that sounded like a person speaking. After her husband, Alan Hamel, said he thought the noise was a frog, a different man could be heard saying “I’m here” while standing off camera.

The man, who named himself as Aaron Carpenter, turned out to be an “almost naked” lost hiker, as Somers and Hamel told Page Six. No one was harmed during the intrusion and Carpenter was given a warning by police, according to the publication.

Fans are now praising Somers for staying calm and composed throughout the incident.

Suzanne Somers recorded an intruder entering her home via a Facebook livestream

As Somers mentioned in her video, she and her husband were expecting friends to come over for dinner, so she originally assumed her guests had arrived early. As seen during the livestream, however, Somers quickly realised it was an intruder on her property â€” not her friends.

The man can first be heard saying he was “terrified” and that “there were ghosts following” him. He also said a friend led him up the hill leading to Somers’ home, which he said he had seen in photos.

“OK, you shouldn’t be here,” Somers responded calmly. “But anyway, you don’t scare me. Yeah, you shouldn’t be here.”

Suzanne Somers/Facebook Suzanne Somers made this face while speaking with the intruder.

After Carpenter said he’s “not a scary person whatsoever” and apologised for being on the couple’s property, he then offered a gift to the couple.

“Yeah I don’t want anything,” Somers replied. “You seem like a very nice person, but you shouldn’t be here.”

Somers attempted to return to promoting her products as her husband escorted the man away from their home but admitted she was “kind of shocked” by the incident. She then reassured viewers that everyone was OK, and said she’d cut the show short to call the police.

Somers and her husband told Page Six that a viewer called the police to ensure the actress was safe

“I was expecting dinner guests; that’s why I was so friendly at first,” Somers told the publication. “When he came closer, he barely had any clothes on.”

She also told Page Six that she repeatedly turned to the camera and made shocked faces because there were “a few hundred thousand people watching” and she “wanted to keep them calm.”

“The great thing is that he was almost naked, so I could see he didn’t have anything,” she added. “He didn’t have a weapon.”

Hamel also noted that he believes the intruder was a lost hiker who saw the lights from their livestream and entered their property while trying to get back into town. He was reportedly using a solar light from the couple’s home as a flashlight.

Somers and Hamel told Page Six that Carpenter was later approached by police and given a warning.

People are now praising Somers for staying so calm during the ordeal

On Twitter and in the comments section of Somers’ livestream, numerous viewers empathized with the actress and complimented how she handled the intruder.

“You handled that great Suzanne,” one Facebook user wrote, while another said: “My heart was in my throat. I can’t imagine how you feel.”

Hi @SuzanneSomers , just wanted to thank you for how gracious you handled the lone hiker who wondered into your property. He seemed unwell but you simply sent him back the way he came. We need more compassion like that in the world. — BigBroInfo (@BigBro_Info) February 8, 2021

As Somers told Page Six, being “the child of an alcoholic” prepared her for moments like this one.

“One thing that happens: you either crumble from it, or you become crisis-oriented,” she said. “When things get crazy, you want to be around someone like me. But when it was all over, I was feeling my feelings.”

Representatives for Suzanne Somers did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

