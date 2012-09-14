SUV Crashes Into A 50-Foot Pit After Reportedly Hitting A Cyclist In Brooklyn

Photo: Courtesy @HatzolahNYC

An incredible car accident ended with a crashed SUV at the bottom of a 50-foot pit in Brooklyn yesterday morning.A woman driving a blue Toyota Highlander allegedly hit a cyclist while making a U-turn, NBC New York reported. Apparently, she then drove onto the sidewalk, through a wooden fence, and into the inactive construction pit.



The SUV flipped and landed on its roof. The woman walked away from the crash and was taken to the hospital in an ambulance, as was the cyclist, according to NBC New York. Amazingly, neither suffered life-threatening injuries.

No charges were filed, according to the AP.

