This Sustainable Home In Silicon Valley Is The Perfect Alternative To A McMansion [PHOTOS]

To many observers, Silicon Valley is the land of cookie-cutter developments and massive McMansions. But a recently completed home in the area could provide a useful model to change that.

Situated on a half-acre lot in Menlo Park, the “Low/Rise house” is an impressive example of sustainable living. The house uses a number of energy-efficient techniques, including radiant floor heating and hidden solar panels that generate 90% of the home’s energy.

“Given the great advances of technology emerging from Silicon Valley, architectural innovation surprisingly lags behind. The house is intended as a counter proposal to the suburban McMansion, the sprawling suburban developments that represent costly wasted space, resources, and energy,” Dan Spiegel, founding partner of San Francisco-based Spiegel Aihara Workshop, said to Business Insider. “The Low/Rise House proposes a more responsive, flexible approach to the single family home.”

Spiegel designed the home for his parents, two professors at Stanford. It has some pretty amazing green features.

