This yacht maker's concept resort uses solar-powered electric catamarans as 'floating villas'

Silent-Yachts The Silent Resorts floating villa concept.

Yacht maker Silent-Yachts has unveiled a concept sustainable luxury resort: the Silent-Resorts.

The resort relies on solar-powered catamarans to serve as the “floating villas”, and sustainably built, non-land invasive buildings for the resort amenities, such as spas and clubhouses.

If the concept were to be built, the resort could be ready in under 18 months, according to Silent-Resorts.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Yacht maker Silent-Yachts has unveiled the Silent-Resorts, a concept luxury resort that uses solar powered catamarans and sustainably constructed buildings to create an environmentally friendly tourist destination.

Like any tropical vacation destination, the resort will have a land-based restaurant, clubhouse, gym, spa, and pool, as well as beachfront suites with tent tops.

But unlike the typical luxury hotel, Silent-Resorts relies on the catamarans â€” built by Silent-Yachts â€” to serve as “floating villas” for the vacationers, taking away the need for additional land-based hotel buildings that could otherwise increase its carbon footprint, land use, and construction costs. And because the catamarans are solar and battery powered, the floating suites can in turn supply energy to the land-based amenities and structures.

The Austrian-based company already has a “pre-engineered solution” that consists of the catamarans, their respective docking ports, and prefabricated units for any land-based buildings.

Silent-Yachts The Silent-Resorts floating villa concept.

This increases the building efficiency while decreasing construction waste.

Silent-Yachts The Silent-Resorts floating villa concept.

In line with Silent-Resorts’ eco friendly goal, the land-based buildings are made of sustainably sourced timber and recyclable metal and glass …

Silent-Yachts The Silent-Resorts floating villa concept.

Source: Silent-Resorts

… and can be shipped to the site in containers for a low-waste construction job.

Silent-Yachts The Silent-Resorts floating villa concept.

The above-water deck consists of a centralised reception area that then branches out into the individual catamaran docks.

Silent-Yachts The Silent-Resorts floating villa concept.

The docking ports can function with either the 59.06-foot long Silent 60 catamaran or the 78.74-foot Silent 80 Tri-Deck, both built by Silent-Yachts.

Silent-Yachts The Silent-Resorts floating villa concept.

Both yacht options have four bedrooms with bathrooms, a living area, a kitchen, a sundeck, and more amenities that give it a luxury feel.

Silent-Yachts The Silent-Resorts floating villa concept.

The yachts will also be able to accommodate up to two crew members.

Silent-Yachts The Silent-Resorts floating villa concept.

Unsurprisingly, the villas can depart from the dock and head out to sea at the visitor’s leisure.

Silent-Yachts The Silent-Resorts floating villa concept.

The individual ships are also available for purchase separate from the resort with its maker, Silent-Yachts.

Silent-Yachts The Silent-Resorts floating villa concept.

The Silent 60 is about $US2,582,440, while the triple decker Silent 80 rings in around $US6,526,960.

Silent-Yachts The Silent-Resorts floating villa concept.

Source: Silent-Yachts (1) (2)

According to Silent-Yachts, this dreamy concept resort may actually become a reality.

Silent-Yachts The Silent-Resorts floating villa concept.

The company is currently “in talks with” investors that are interested in creating developments on private islands in the Caribbeans, according to Silent-Yachts founder and CEO Michael Köhler in a statement.

Silent-Yachts The Silent-Resorts floating villa concept.

According to Köhler, the catamaran-based tourist destination has cost-saving benefits that could entice resort owners and investors.

Silent-Yachts The Silent-Resorts floating villa concept.

“Resort owners will love the reduced capital investment, and the on-going operational costs will be a fraction of a traditional property,” Köhler said in a statement. “All resort assets are ‘personal property’, eliminating the need for expensive and complex foreign lands ownership and tax structures.”

Silent-Yachts The Silent-Resorts floating villa concept.

The flexible design also allows resort owners to enter a land leasing opportunity instead of having to purchase the land.

Silent-Yachts The Silent-Resorts floating villa concept.

If the concept were to be built, the resort could be ready in under 18 months, according to its designer.

Silent-Yachts The Silent-Resorts floating villa concept.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.