6 ways to reduce beauty waste

Axiology creates zero-waste Lip-to-Lid Balmies that are clean, vegan, and cruelty-free.

Shampoo bars, powder shampoo, and dissolvable packaging can help reduce water and plastic waste.

Multiuse makeup removers can be more eco-friendly than single-use makeup wipes.

Following is a transcript of the video.

Narrator: Here are six ways you can reduce beauty waste.

Many beauty brands create products that are vegan, clean, and cruelty-free. Some strive to have some products completely waste-free, like Axiology’s Lip-to-Lid Balmies. Its products contain no more than 10 ingredients. The brand substitutes some ingredients, like beeswax and palm oil, with more sustainable options, like sunflower wax and plum oil. Axiology uses mostly earth-derived pigments, like iron oxides and micas, that are child-labor-free. Its packaging paper and boxes are made from 100% recycled paper waste and can be recycled once the product is finished.

Switching to shampoo bars can help reduce the amount of plastic waste within the cosmetics industry. Brands like Lush and Ethique offer a variety of bars for different hair types and benefits. Lush says one bar is equivalent to three 250-milliliter bottles of liquid shampoo. Ethique creates all its plastic-free bars with nontoxic ingredients and sustainable practices. The Tone It Down purple solid shampoo can help remove brass and yellow from blond and silver hair. The brand says one of these shampoo bars is equivalent to three 350-milliliter bottles of liquid shampoo.

Another liquid shampoo replacement is powder shampoo, like the one sold by Susteau. The brand’s Moondust shampoo lathers up with water and friction from your hands. Traditional liquid shampoos and conditioners are made up of about 80% water. Susteau shampoo only uses the effective dry ingredients needed to wash hair. The brand says one bottle of Susteau is equivalent to four 8-ounce (226.80g) bottles of liquid shampoo. It’s meant to work on all hair types, including chemically treated hair. The bottle is made with over 95% ocean-bound recycled plastic and is easily recyclable.

Some brands put their products in dissolvable packaging pods. These shampoo drops by Nohbo are made with film that will dissolve when it touches water. Pacific Shaving Company also made these shaving cream pods with the same method. They’re perfect for people who are on the go and help reduce packaging waste.

Traditional makeup wipes can be harmful not only to the environment, but also to your skin. Alternatives to try are multiuse products like this Face Halo sponge. You simply wet the sponge with warm water and gently wipe the makeup off. These sponges come in a pack of three and can be cleaned in the washing machine up to 200 times. A similar option is the MakeUp Eraser, which can last three to five years. Or opt for cleansing products that aren’t single-use, like cold cream, cleansing balm, or micellar water.

Instead of throwing out broken makeup, you can easily repair it with the Moon Mousse Magic Makeup Repair Kit. It comes with all the necessary tools to repair broken eye shadows, bronzers, blushes, and more. Another way to repurpose makeup is by depotting. A lot of makeup artists depot their products because it makes them more compact, easier to sanitize, and allows for color customization. It helps get the most out of your products while recycling the original container. Lastly, if you have makeup that has expired, you can repurpose it into watercolors. The end result is a vibrant paint color that doesn’t end up in landfills.