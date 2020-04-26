This 'Nano House' tiny home on wheels has a living room, kitchen, bathroom, and bedroom for only $40,000 — see inside the Wilg

Haaks Haaks Wilg Nano House.

Netherlands-based Haaks has created a tiny home with a living room, kitchen, bathroom, and bedroom that can be placed on a mobile platform.

The “Nano House” is almost 20 feet long, 10 feet wide, and 11 feet tall.

The tiny home’s amenities are powered by solar panels and a battery.

The Wilg “Nano House” currently starts at €36,450, about $US39,615, without VAT.

Netherlands-based Haaks – which also made a two-story RV – has created the Wilg, a tiny home with a living room, kitchen, bathroom, and bedroom that can be mobilized with an optional platform on wheels.

The idea for the Haaks company first came when founders Pim Gijsbers and Jules Luijpen decided they wanted to bring innovative ideas to the mobile home market. In 2017, they officially founded the company, which now includes a lineup of two camper homes, first debuted in 2019, and two “Nano House” units, which first entered the market this year.

Haaks’ smaller home layouts serve as the base of its camper RVs, while its larger designs are used in the company’s lineup of semi-permanent “Nano Houses”, including the Wilg build.

Keep scrolling to see the Wilg tiny home, which also has four seasons-approved heated floors, an insulated interior, and wooden exterior walls that have been sustainability altered for increased longevity, according to Haaks:

Sustainability is a common theme throughout the construction of all of Haaks’ products, including the Wilg. The company sources as many parts as possible from local producers and makes an effort to pick “responsible” building materials.

Haaks Haaks Wilg Nano House.

This emphasis on sustainability extends to power supplies in the Wilg: the tiny home’s amenities are powered by solar panels and a battery pack, providing a steady stream of Earth-friendly energy.

Haaks Haaks Wilg Nano House.

Haaks describes the interior of the Wilg, which is Dutch for “willow”, as a “hotel suite in nature.” The standard Wilg home — which can sleep up to two people — is almost 20 feet long, 10 feet wide, and 11 feet tall.

Haaks Haaks Wilg Nano House.

Wilg includes a “bedroom” with a 5.9-foot by 6.6-foot bed and reading lights. The bed also sits behind a clear panel, providing direct views of the outdoors via the glass sliding door directly across from the bedroom.

Haaks Haaks Wilg Nano House.

The bed also sits on a raised platform, creating an under bed storage space.

Haaks Haaks Wilg Nano House.

Like any normal home, the Wilg has a kitchen — equipped with a dual induction cooktop, a countertop, a sink, a drawer, and three cupboards — and a bathroom with a shower, toilet, and sink.

Haaks Haaks Wilg Nano House.

The tiny home can also be connected to traditional utilities like gas, water, and electricity to supply its amenities, which also includes four double sockets throughout the tiny home.

Haaks Haaks Wilg Nano House.

There are also large windows around the Wilg home, bringing in plenty of natural light for day use when lounging around the living room.

Haaks Haaks Wilg Nano House.

According to Haaks, the tiny home can be used as a temporary getaway or a semi-permanent home. However, the versatile unit can also be converted into a workplace, tiny guest home, or yoga studio, to name a few uses.

Haaks Haaks Wilg Nano House.

Because the roughly 4,409-pound tiny home doesn’t need a traditional foundation, it can be moved anywhere with the help of an optional mobile base.

Haaks Haaks Wilg Nano House.

The tiny home currently starts at €36,450, about $US39,615, without VAT.

Haaks Haaks Wilg Nano House.

