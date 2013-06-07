Analyst Drops Estimates For Samsung Galaxy S4 Shipments This Year

The Samsung Galaxy S4.

Susquehanna analyst Chris Caso said today that he’s lowering his estimates for shipments of Samsung’s new flagship phone, the Galaxy S4, because Samsung executives have told investors sales will be weaker than previously thought, according to Barron’s.



Caso expects Samsung to ship 20 million Galaxy S4 phones this quarter and another 20 million next quarter. He had previously estimated Samsung would sell 30 million Galaxy S4 phones next quarter.

He also blames anticipation for Apple’s next iPhone, which is expected to launch in Q3 this year, relatively weaker Galaxy S4 shipments. Plus, Samsung will likely put greater emphasis on its cheaper smartphone models.

Samsung has already announced that it’s shipped 10 million Galaxy S4 phones since the device first went on sale in March.

