Suspicious Vehicle Shuts Down Times Square

Joe Weisenthal

Another holiday scare.

According to WCBS TV, the NYPD has shut down times square due to the presence of a suspicious van.

The van — parked in the square a day before the big New Year’s festivities — has temporary plates and a tarp covering the windows. The van has been there for two days.

(Image via Twitter user Wanchawancha)

times square

More to come as warranted.

