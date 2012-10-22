UPDATE: Suspicious Package Found In Times Square Cleared By Bomb Squad

Photo: Terabass | Wikipedia

UPDATE: A lieutenant from DCPI tells Business Insider that an “all-clear” was given by a bomb squad for a suspicious package that was found earlier this evening at a Times Square subway station.The subway station is being re-opened.



EARLIER POST: A suspicious package was found at 7th Avenue and west 42nd Street moments ago.

We spoke to lieutenant at the NYPD’s Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Public Information (DCPI), who told us the package was found at the subway station at the mezzanine level.

The bomb squad investigated the incident.

The call came in around 9 p.m.

Stay tuned for updates.

