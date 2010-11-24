All Clear After Police Investigation Of Suspicious "Duffel Bags" At Boston's Logan Airport

Update 2:42 PM ET: All clear given, according to CNN.
Update 2:25 PM ET: The suspect packages are duffel bags, according to CNN.
Update: The BBC is now reporting that there are two suspicious packages at Logan.
A suspicious package is being examined at Boston’s Logan Airport, according to Boston.com.
The package is of Nigerian origin. The Delta cargo area of the airport has been evacuated.
A police dog discovered the package, according to MSNBC.
