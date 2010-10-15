Suspicious Email Sent Day Of The Goldman Announcement: "What A Coincidence That Those Two Stories Came Out Today ;-)"

So the investigation into the suspicious timing of the SEC Goldman case found that the SEC did not conspire to announce their charges against Goldman on the same day that a report about their screwing up of the Allen Stanford case went public.



(Read background on the charges of suspicious timing by clicking here and here. Read the investigation’s findings by clicking here.)

BUT.

Someone – it isn’t mentioned whether or not they work for the SEC – sent an e-mail to a personal friend on the day that the Goldman action was announced and the report about Allen Stanford was released, that said:

“What a coincidence that those two stories came out today. ;-).”

According to the investigation, the writer of the email swears that his e-mail was based on purely his own speculation that the timing of the two releases “would be positive damage control for the Commission.”

So basically, he claims that he sent the email just because was happy that the Goldman action and Stanford report were put out on the same day.

He says he knew that the Goldman action would drown out media coverage of the Stanford report, and expressed his feelings to a friend, but the email meant nothing more than that.

Obviously, it’s still suspicious.

So is the fact that someone at Goldman testified for the SEC months before the case was announced. Read more >

