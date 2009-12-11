Suspended "Couch Of Restitution" Attorney Says He Is Too Old For Allegations To Be True

Earlier this month we were introduced to the phrase “couch of restitution.”



That is what two women told the Michigan Attorney Discipline Board that attorney Murdoch Hertzog, 83, called his sofa when offered for them to trade sex for payment for his legal services.

An additional woman testified that she, at his request, performed oral sex on Hertzog in order to pay for his services. After he sent her an invoice, she complained to the attorney grievance commission.

Hertzog was suspended from practicing law for 180 days. He must apply to be reinstated.

Herztog told The Detroit News this week that the allegations are untrue, citing his age and lack of “sexual vigor” (the paper’s words) as proof the allegations are ridiculous.

“I don’t like it, but I have no way to do anything about it,” Hertzog said. “I’m certainly not going to go to the Supreme Court, to have them review it.”

We saw news of this Hertzog’s comments on The ABA Journal.

