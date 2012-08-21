Suspects In Deadly Louisiana Police Shootings Linked To Anarchist Group

Photo: WWLTV

“At least several” of the seven suspects arrested in two shootings last week that left two Louisiana police officers dead have been linked to a movement that believes the only applicable laws are the ones they create themselves, officials revealed Sunday, according to ABC News.Six people were charged last week in the deadly shootings. Five were charged with attempted first-degree murder and one was charged with being an accessory after the fact.



An additional suspect has been added to the original six. The seventh suspect, 23-year-old Britney Keith, has also been charged with being an accessory after the fact.

At least some of those suspects have been linked to the sovereign citizen movement, an anti-government group with ties to right-wing anarchist ideals.

“Because they believe in particular law enforcement is not legitimate, they can be quite violent. Since 2000, they have linked at [least] six law enforcement deaths to sovereign citizens,” Former FBI agent Brad Garrett told ABC News.

“The FBI are very concerned about them, both from a violent standpoint and also from a white collar crime standpoint,”Garrett added.

