All suspects being held over the London terror attack have now been released with 'no further action'

All suspects who were detained in connection with the Westminster attack in March have now been released by police with “no further action.”

According to The Independent, the Metropolitan Police said the final man in custody was released on Saturday. He was originally held on suspicion of preparing terrorist acts.

11 others were arrested in connection with the investigation, but they were also released previously.

Scotland Yard say enquiries continue, such as searching for people who may have been accomplices with Khalid Masood to help him plan his attack on Parliament on March 22, 2017.

