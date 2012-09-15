Explosives Found In Suspected Terrorist's Car

Photo: Kansas City Police Department

Bomb-sniffing dogs in Kansas City, Mo., have reportedly found explosives inside the car of a self-proclaimed terrorist.Some downtown streets have been evacuated after an unnamed walked into a federal building and announced he was terrorist, KCTV 5 News reported Friday.



The Kansas City Police Department’s bomb squad is investigating suspicious materials after bomb dogs confirmed there were explosives in the man’s car, Hayes Post reported.

The man has been arrested, according to KCTV.

DON’T MISS: University Of Texas and North Dakota State University Evacuated After Bomb Threats >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.