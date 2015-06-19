Suspected South Carolina shooter 'almost didn't go through with it because everyone was so nice to him'

REUTERS/Jason Miczek Police lead suspected shooter Dylann Roof into the courthouse in Shelby, North Carolina, June 18, 2015. Roof, a 21-year-old with a criminal record, is accused of killing nine people at a Bible-study meeting in a historic African-American church in Charleston, South Carolina, in an attack U.S. officials are investigating as a hate crime.

The man suspected of killing nine people at a historically black Charleston church told police that he “almost didn’t go through with it because everyone was so nice to him,” NBC news has reported.

Dylann Roof, 21, sat with the Wednesday night bible study group for at least an hour before ultimately deciding “to go through with his mission,” he reportedly confessed to law enforcement officials early Friday.

Roof was an avowed racist, according to one of his friends, Joey Meek. Meek told the Associated Press that he had reconnected with Roof a few weeks ago, getting drunk with him as Roof complained that “blacks were taking over the world” and that “someone needed to do something about it for the white race.”

Police captured Roof in Shelby, North Carolina, after a motorist spotted him at a traffic light on her way to work. His apprehension ended an intense, hours-long manhunt.

Roof waived extradition and was back in Charleston on Thursday night, authorities said, with a bond hearing pending.

