Suspected mastermind of Paris attacks killed in police raid

Natasha Bertrand

The suspected mastermind of the Paris attacks died in a raid carried out by French police on Wednesday, according to French prosecutors.

Abdelhamid Abaaoud was among the dead identified through forensic testing in the Saint-Denis raid that lasted over 7 hours on Wednesday.

Abdelhamid Abaaoud, who authorities believe is the mastermind behind Friday night’s attacks in Paris, was the main target of the raid. Officials had previously said Abaaoud was believed to be working with ISIS in Syria.

Police sources told CNN they had reason to believe the suspects were “about to move on some kind of operation,” so the raid came “right on time.”

Here is the statement from French prosecutors confirming his death: 

 

