Ariel Castro Charged With 4 Counts Of Kidnapping And 3 Counts Of Rape

Police have announced charges for the man accused of kidnapping Amanda Berry, Gina DeJesus and Michelle Knight in Cleveland.



Ariel Castro has been charged with four counts of kidnapping and three counts of rape, according to Cleveland’s Chief Assistant Prosecutor Victor Perez.

The fourth kidnapping charge applies to Berry’s young child, who was reportedly born in captivity.

No charges were filed against Castro’s two brothers, who were also arrested in connection with the case.

“There is no evidence that these two individuals had any involvement” in the crimes committed against the three women, Perez said.

The charges were announced at a news conference on Wednesday.

On Monday, the three missing women escaped from Ariel Castro’s house in Cleveland, where police say they were imprisoned for years.

Details have come out about the horrendous conditions they endured in the house. Police said during a news conference Wednesday that they would not yet discuss the results of their search of Castro’s house.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.