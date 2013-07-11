Dzhokhar Tsarnaev Pleads Not Guilty To All Counts Against Him

Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the 19-year-old suspected of carrying out the Boston Marathon bombings, pleaded not guilty to the 30 counts against him, including using weapons of mass destruction, in a Boston federal court today.



Cameras were not allowed in the courtroom, but reporters on Twitter described how he looked. Some said his hair looked long and disheveled. He also reportedly had a wound on the left side of his face. Reporters said he turned to smile at his family and looked back at the victims in the courtroom.

Deborah Feyerick of CNN said he appeared nonchalant about the proceedings.

He apparently blew a kiss to his family once the hearing ended.

An indictment came down last month that detailed how Dzhokhar and his older brother Tamerlan carried out the terrorist attacks.

